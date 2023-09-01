Today, Artificial Intelligence technology has grown a lot, to the point that certain tools can already create scripts from scratch for movies and series, of course, with certain details that still need to be improved. However, for now these media focus more on creating art derived from other drawings and have just shared related to Sailor Moon.

Through one of these programs, users tried to get an illustration of the well-known Sailor Pluto, this with the aim of seeing how it would look in real life, and this is not the first time that it has been experimented with the world of anime. Thus we have as a result a face that can be convincing to a certain point, a pity that they do not emulate the suit completely.

Here you can check it:

It is worth mentioning, that they have also done this with the world of dragonballand recently we saw what the granddaughter of Goku, Pantransferred to the world we live in, as well as the appearance of some girls from Naruto. Some of the results have been liked by the fans, but there are some others that do not seem so human and therefore, the programming will have to be improved a bit.

Via: giki

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, these types of tools are becoming more advanced, if I were an artist I would worry about losing my job as an illustrator, although we will surely be years away from reaching that point.