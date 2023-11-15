Dragon Ball is no stranger to constantly introducing new characters. Each new story arc introduces us to heroes and villains who have become fan favorites. An example of this is Dragon Ball Superwhere, thanks to the concept of the multiverse, new Saiyans were introduced, one of these being Caulifla, who, thanks to artificial intelligence, has taken on new life.

Recently, the MySmartArts account on Instagram shared a series of images that show us what Caulifla would look like with a realistic design. Unfortunately, for all fans of this character in his Super Saiyan version, The artificial intelligence on this occasion only showed us this warrior in her normal state.

The first time we saw Caulifla was in episode 88 of the anime Dragon Ball Superbut after that it appeared in the manga adaptation starting with chapter 32, this during the tournament between Universe 6 and Universe 7where we were presented as an alternative version of the Saiyans that we already know.

However, his most famous participation came during the Tournament of Power, in where Caulifla and her sister, Kale, merged to give life to Keflaan extremely powerful character who almost defeated Goku during this important fight.

Outside of this, we haven’t seen much of Caulifla. Yes ok Kefla came to Dragon Ball FighterZ as a DLC characterit is unknown if future Dragon Ball Super arcs will continue to explore the multiverse, giving us the opportunity to see more of this character, or if we would see her in the next Budokai Tenkaichi game, something that could very well happen.

Editor’s Note:

Caulifla’s character has gained a high level of popularity and she deserves it. Beyond Goku’s mom and a couple of extra characters who are no longer canon, we haven’t seen many female Saiyans, and it’s nice to see that the first character to fall into this description was handled in such a positive way.

Via: MySmartArts