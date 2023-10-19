The world of anime is quite big today, since great works like dragon ballOne Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, among others, have been able to position themselves so that users can enjoy great stories. On the other hand, there are products that, although they are not so well known, are fondly remembered for appearing in the late 80’s and early 90’s, that is precisely the manga of Ranma 1/2.

Although some may not believe it, they still retain their respective legion of followers, and they make different types of tributes to the franchise, which can be seen in cosplay costumes that simulate the protagonist with a dual personality. And recently, there was an attempt to bring the feminine aspect of Ranmaall with the help of artificial intelligence, something that is no longer surprising today.

For those who don’t know Ranma 1/2this is its synopsis:

The Saotome have the ability to transform after falling into a spring in the training field. Since then, when they touch cold water, the father turns into a panda and the son becomes a girl. Genma and Ranma know that in the world of kenpo one cannot sleep.

The anime in question can be seen on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, but only some seasons. Something that should also be highlighted is the fact that this animated production did not have a conclusion like that of the manga, which means that those who want to see the definitive ending must follow the narrative in printed format.

Editor’s note: These illustrations look quite striking, but there are some that don’t really capture the essence of the manga in question. They try to emulate it, but in the end they are not worth it, at least that’s what I think.