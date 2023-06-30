We are currently in an era in which artificial intelligences are used very frequently, this to retouch musical pieces, create small scripts for some production and of course, make art from certain examples. For that reason, many people are experimenting with their favorite characters from series and cartoons.

The user known as @mariruriri_ He is the one who has been in charge of creating beautiful arts of various fictional celebrities as if they had a real-world appearance, which has led to transporting characters from various anime. One of them that was recently revealed is Misty of Pokemonwith an image that fans of the saga liked.

It is worth mentioning that Misty He is one of the most beloved faces of Pokemongiven that it is the first friendship that Ash forged along the way to become the greatest coach of all. However, in the third generation he was pushed aside, but in the farewell episodes of Ash we had her back together with the nice Brock.

Currently, the anime of Pokemon It brings the prominence of new characters, but fans expect it to have a cameo of those who at some point forged a generation of people. In fact, Misty it would be one of the perfect returns as an already experienced teacher giving lessons on mythical water-type creatures.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is that they are arts that look very good, but what can already be achieved with AI is a bit scary, since that way the jobs of professionals can be somewhat endangered in the future.