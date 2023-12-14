League of Legends It is a game full of characters of all kinds. From those that look like humans, to animals, to angels and demons. This way, everyone has a champion they love because of their design. One of the most popular is Akali, who has received a new visual style thanks to artificial intelligence.

Recently, the user known as Aiworld83 on Twitter shared a series of images that They let us see what Akali would look like in real life, this through artificial intelligence. Like other similar works, the champion of Lol It presents a series of elements that give it a structure similar to that of humans, but without being perfect.

Akali has not only won the hearts of gamers League of Legends thanks to its style of play and design, but is also part of K/DA, the female musical group made up of various characters from this series, which has even played in front of millions of people at the openings and closings of the world tournaments of this eSport.

Akali has a modern and distinctive ninja design. He wears tight clothing and uses twin kamas as his main weapons. Its appearance has been modified over time, and its design has been updated several times to reflect changes in the game's narrative. She is known for her ability to move quickly around the map and eliminate key targets in one-on-one situations. On related topics, players League of Legends They put Riot at risk. Likewise, professional player of Lol is threatened with death.

Editor's Note:

As a player of League of Legends, I'm not such a fan of Akali. I usually play as Lux in Mid, and Akali is one of the hardest characters to defeat. It's possible, but she takes time, and if she takes the first kill, then she'll have to go completely defensive. It's fun, but kind of annoying at the same time.

Via: Aiworld83