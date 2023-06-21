In the last decades, The Simpson they have become an institution in popular culture, transcending generational and geographic boundaries. The long-running animated series has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment and has earned a privileged place in the hearts of millions of people around the world. His witty social satire, iconic characters, and irreverent humor have captured the attention of audiences of all ages.

The influence of The Simpson in society it has been so significant that it has inspired artists, creators and fans to explore new forms of expression. One such example is the equipment known as midjourney, who decided to embark on an exciting and daring project. They wanted to find out what the beloved characters of The Simpson in real life.

To achieve this, the team midjourney turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to digitally recreate some of the most iconic characters from the series. Using advanced modeling and imaging techniques, the AI it was fed with the distinctive traits and characteristics of the animated characters to transform them into realistic beings.

The result was surprising and fascinating. the characters of The Simpson brought to life in a whole new way, and fans got to see Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa like never before. This initiative highlighted the imagination and creativity that can emerge when the power of AI with the legacy of such an influential series.

Via: Millennium

Editor’s note: Gentlemen, the Simpsons are going to be 35 years old, stop this train called life!