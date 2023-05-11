dragonball It is a saga that no matter how many years pass, it continues to be renewed with new material ranging from manga, toys, video games, cell phone applications and much more. Even though it is no longer part of the canon, the saga of GT He remains in the hearts of his followers, which is why from time to time they continue to pay him different tributes.

Thus they have put to the test the so famous transformations of super saiyan in its phase number 4, since they granted the known AI as Storage-Go a picture of Goku and Vegeta in that state to transfer them to a real life photo. This gave a result that will surely please the most fans who continue to appreciate this spin off.

Here you can check it:

In the illustration you can see that things have been transformed in a decent way, with the appearance of red hair that distinguishes the phase that was seen several yesterdays ago in their corresponding chapters. As for the features of the face, they can be improved, since it could be said that they lack those features that can give more personality.

Remember that dragonball is broadcasting many of its sagas on platforms such as crunchyroll.

Editor’s note: They certainly look great, but this artificial intelligence trend is already getting a bit tiring. I do not doubt that similar images will come out later but now from One Piece.