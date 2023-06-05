dragonball is one of the franchises that will continue to exist for many years as long as there are fans who consume their products, and for that reason the official manga of Super, as well as movies and video games do not stop coming out en masse. There are even fans who really like to create tribute arts to those characters that have accompanied them for years.

That brings us to the user of Twitter known as @EasonnLiwho has given the villain a rather interesting look Cell, giving him the image as if he were someone who inhabits the real world. At the same time, it is established that it has been done through artificial intelligence, which has done a successful job in terms of the character’s features.

Check the image:

It is worth mentioning that he is not the only character with the same treatment by the user, since he has also used the tool to bring familiar faces from Naruto One Piece And till Avatar in real life. So it is expected that he will then take out other villains, either majin buu and even strong rivals from the biggest Dragon Ball Super tournament.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: These artificial intelligences are becoming more common, and artists who create illustrations should be afraid of how efficient they are. Of course, it is good that for now they cannot create things without prior inspiration.