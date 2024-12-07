“Generative Artificial Intelligence (IAG) is a technology destined to revolutionize the relationship of the restaurant sector with its customers and enable new ways of interaction and transaction, such as social commerce,” says Enrique Porta, partner responsible for Consumer and Retail at KPMG. in Spain. This is a process whose adoption is still incipient in many restaurants, but with great potential, as can be seen from the Brand Restoration Observatory 2024 recently presented by MDR, Circana and KPMG. This report indicates that 16% of Brand Restoration groups have already integrated it and 42% will do so soon. A generative AI whose most frequent use, for now, is in customer loyalty plans, but at the same time it is beginning to be used in the ‘back office’ to improve efficiency and operations. “It improves the customer experience, personalizes and builds loyalty, giving very good results,” highlights Porta.

The Marcas de Restauración business association represents the main groups operating in Spain and brings together 49 companies with more than 170 brands with an annual turnover of 8.1 billion euros and nearly 8,000 stores throughout the Spanish territory. In this sector, digitalization carried out for years has transformed most of the processes. «It is synonymous with improvement and efficiency, whether we talk about internal operations such as optimizing inventories or orders or in the relationship with the customer, where it has facilitated the personalization of the experience. Both aspects are key for the business, for competitiveness and profitability,” says Adriana Bonezzi, general director of MDR.

A digitization that provides convenience when booking and paying, generating new communication channels or personalized direct sales. “The application of digital marketing strategies, the extraordinary information that data analysis provides to identify trends or recalculate movements, prices or whatever the market is demanding,” he adds. Digitalization has become a great ally for establishments, which in turn involves training employees or adapting processes, for example.

When talking about the IAG, MDR believes that “it will enhance and create processes that we don’t even know yet.” At the moment its adoption, as in other sectors, is little by little and as the report shows, 78% of those surveyed believe that the area in which it can have the greatest impact is in sales, marketing and everything that entails relationship with the client. Adriana Bonezzi points out that ‘front office’ processes are considered the main engine for driving changes, “but it is true that customer loyalty is one of the lines in which it can also be very useful, where already 6 out of 10 “Companies that have participated in the Observatory have a loyalty club.”









First steps

The Grosso Napoletano brand has begun to explore the IAG this year, but it will be next 2025 when they expect it to become relevant for their business. «It helps us in interaction with the client as well as in some operational processes. We consider it key, but we are measuring the real scope it has for our most immediate business objectives,” explains Bruno González, general director of Grosso Napoletano. The use of the IAG will be “in relationships with our clients to improve the reservation experience and ‘customer café service’, as well as in ‘back office’ processes, both for the demand prediction such as the improvement of operational standards,” emphasizes the general director. In his opinion, rather than thinking about the investment made, it is necessary to be clear that said investment “is dedicated to your most obvious business objectives. In some cases we see a direct impact on the improvement of our business and it is integrated into day-to-day life.

The Taco Bell brand has progressively carried out its digitalization in both the ‘back office’ and the ‘front office’. “It has also been progressive because there are no comprehensive suppliers within the hospitality sector,” says María José Michavila, general director of Taco Bell Spain. In relation to digitalization in the ‘front office’, “it is necessary today, especially for the target audience that Taco Bell addresses, generation Z, digital natives,” he adds. They can access their product in any of the sales channels through technology, both at home, delivery; as if they do it through their mobile, ‘click & collect’; in your car, ‘drive-thru’; or in the restaurant, kiosks and their own mobile phones too. «It has caused greater frequency among customers, because it is very convenient for them to order at Taco Bell; greater independence when placing orders, which results in a greater quantity of products in each order and, therefore, increases the average ticket, as well as speed,” says Michavila. That is, they create a closer bond with the customer and, consequently, greater loyalty.

«It has also allowed us to create a link with consumers that goes beyond the mere purchase of a product, through the app, which allows us not only to order products at home or to pick up at the restaurant, but also serves as an interaction channel. to keep them informed about Taco Bell news,” he points out.

In relation to digitalization in the ‘back office’, it has greatly improved the work of employees, “facilitating certain jobs that were previously carried out manually, and on other occasions avoiding human errors that represent greater efficiency and effectiveness in their day.” every day,” says the general director of Taco Bell. As well as your personal relationship with the company, through digital platforms, “where you are informed about your employment situation, your advantages for belonging to the company, etc.” The training area has also been digitalized, making it much more comfortable and connecting more with employees in the fast food category, “where the average age is very low, and they were born in the era of digitalization ».

This bet has involved a large investment, which is why it has been carried out progressively. The greatest difficulties they have encountered for implementation have been “the lack of supplier companies and that the few suppliers in the market do not provide a comprehensive service,” explains the general director. “The biggest challenge has been interconnecting all these suppliers, which to this day, we continue working to improve,” he adds.

Growth engine The Foodservice industry continues to grow in spending, 2.4% in the last twelve months, reaching 42,209 million euros, a record figure for the last 15 years. The Brand Restoration Observatory 2024 indicates that 9 out of 10 of the groups included in this association plan to increase turnover in 2025 and 74% will increase their workforce. Inflation continues to have a high impact on the groups’ profitability and 68% of those surveyed acknowledge that their margins have decreased. 77% of those surveyed assure that they will continue taking actions to mitigate said inflation and 84% consider it necessary to review their prices two or more times a year. The growth in average spending per diner stands at 2.9% while the number of visits has stabilized with a slight decrease (-0.5%).

Another aspect that the observatory reflects is the commitment to sustainability and healthy eating. “It is a fundamental pillar of any company strategy and one of the axes of our strategic plan that we are carrying out in this 24-26 as an association,” says Adriana Bonezzi. “Sustainability is transversal and contributes to caring for the environment, the community, employees and consumers, strengthening relationships and also improving competitiveness for all this,” he points out.

The Cafestore brand has recently received the ‘Best Environmental Initiative’ award at the MDR Awards 2024. “Sustainability is not only an ethical responsibility, but also a strategic opportunity that can drive Cafestore’s growth and reputation in the restaurant sector. », highlights Hernando Martín, deputy general director of Cafestore. In this company they have implemented various measures to be more sustainable. “We have renewed our range of single-use packaging, so that they are 100% recyclable,” he emphasizes. “We implement practices to minimize the waste of food and products, with collaborations with such avant-garde companies as Too Good To Go, or donations of products in good condition whose expiration is near,” he adds.

The implementation of these sustainable initiatives has required a significant investment for Cafestore in both human and economic capital. “However, we believe it is a valuable long-term investment as it not only helps protect the environment, but can also deliver operational cost savings and improve our reputation with customers. It is an important effort, but it is worth it,” says Hernando Martín. The implementation of these practices has optimized their processes, “which has led to a reduction in resource consumption and, therefore, a cost reduction». The response from customers is very positive. “They are more informed and concerned about the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions, which has led to greater interest in our practices and products,” they indicate from Cafestore. And they confirm that there is a new trend where consumers are willing to pay more for products that are ecological or that come from sustainable practices.