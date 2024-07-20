Was wären denn Beispiele für solche tiefgehendere Suchanfragen, bei denen Sie heute auf Google verzichten?

Ich kann Ihnen ein paar Beispiele für meine letzten Anfragen auf Perplexity nennen. Ich habe danach gefragt, was ein bestimmter früherer Google-Manager heute macht. Oder was das für ein Buch ist, dessen Screenshot ich gerade auf Twitter gesehen habe. Oder was passiert, wenn man seine Weisheitszähne nicht entfernt.

Glauben Sie wirklich daran, dass Ihr Ansatz mit Perplexity traditionellen Suchmaschinen wie Google den Markt streitig machen kann?

Ich denke, schon heute könnten 50 bis 75 Prozent aller Google-Suchen auch anderswo stattfinden. Ich habe gerade eine Studie gesehen, wonach 60 Prozent aller Google-Anfragen nicht zu einem Klick auf die Links führen, die von der Suchmaschine geliefert werden. Es gibt keinen Grund, warum diese 60 Prozent nicht von anderen Diensten übernommen werden könnten, zum Beispiel einem wie unserem, der echte Antworten liefert.

Es heißt ja oft, Google sei ein Monopol, und es gibt sogar entsprechende Kartellklagen. Sie aber sagen, Google sei angreifbar?

Google hat vor allem deshalb ein Monopol, weil sie so viel Geld verdienen. Die können viel Geld bezahlen, um die Präsenz ihrer Suchmaschine sicherzustellen, etwa als Standardeinstellung in Internetbrowsern. Mozilla lebt im Prinzip von Google-Geld, und wer würde auch schon Nein zu kostenlosem Geld sagen? Diese Partner hören zwar interessiert zu, wenn man ihnen vorschlägt, Google mit einem anderen Suchdienst zu ersetzen. Aber dann fragen sie eben, ob man auch Hunderte Millionen Dollar dafür bezahlen kann.

So what is the solution then?

The only chance is to find a new way to make money. Nobody has yet figured out exactly what that might be, and that includes us. But you could imagine, for example, letting users shop or book trips directly on the site. Google could easily offer that itself, but it deliberately doesn’t because they make their money by referring to other sites. You would also have to make sure that this model, which is based on clicking ads, is no longer so lucrative. If all of that is successful, then you can attack the monopoly at its core.

So we would have to make Google’s entire business model obsolete?

Maybe not obsolete. But I like this quote: “Your profit margin is my opportunity.” Google is under pressure to deliver good business results quarter after quarter, and so it has to be more cautious when it comes to artificial intelligence. They can’t give too many detailed AI responses to queries because they’ll send fewer users to their advertisers. As a start-up, we have the luxury of being unprofitable for quite a long time. We have the time to develop a new business model. That’s not easy, but Google managed to do that in its start-up days, too, with an approach to online advertising that set itself apart from competitors at the time, such as Yahoo or AOL.

In your example, wouldn’t you have to eliminate middlemen like Expedia if you wanted to allow users to book travel directly on the site?

No, I think we can even work with them. And we would then earn money from the bookings and not from the referrals to partner sites. That could also have a much lower profit margin for us and there is probably no other way if you want to compete with Google. If you build a business with high margins, they would want that too, because everyone loves high margins. We can live with lower margins as long as we are profitable. But Google then has a problem because their business comes under pressure.

How do you explain that Microsoft has not succeeded in taking significant market share away from Google with Bing, despite a new version enriched with AI features?

I think Bing is basically like Google, just with a smaller market share. The business model is the same, it’s about clicks on ads. Microsoft may be way behind, but the business still brings in more than $10 billion a year and is profitable. They don’t want to lose that cash cow. We have different incentives and can focus on building a superior product.

So far, you have generated your revenue from paid versions of your search service. Will this remain your mainstay?

At the moment the money comes from subscriptions, but I think in the future it will be different. Many companies in our field start with paid services, but I think in the future many offers will be free and then you will need other sources of income.

Yes, but maybe not only that, although I don’t know exactly what that will look like yet. I’m just saying that in our field, innovation is needed in the business model and not just in the technology. Otherwise, companies will continue to lose money. Neither Open AI nor Anthropic nor we are profitable. We’re doing well at the moment because we’ve raised a lot of money from investors, but we all need to think about something. The AI ​​companies that want to be the next Googles, Microsofts or Metas need to find ways to become profitable, and that hasn’t happened yet.

How many users does Perplexity have at the moment?

Every month we have between ten million and 20 million, and every day we are in the single-digit million range. The key figure that we pay particular attention to and that Google has always followed closely is search queries. That is 250 million a month. Our goal is to be well into the double-digit million range every day.

Google now also offers AI functions in its search engine. What do you think about that?

They have already scaled back some of this. Google is a fantastic technology company. But because they take online retailers and their existing business model into consideration, they don’t offer the best customer experience.

Google’s AI started with a few glitches and, for example, recommended mixing glue into pizza sauce to prevent the cheese from slipping off the pizza.

Yes, in my opinion that was just a bad job by Google. You can’t just throw together Google Search and the Gemini language model – both of which are great – and throw them out there. It’s about finding out which sources are important so that you don’t mistake random comments from online forums for reality. You need models that can distinguish the truth from a joke. Then you can avoid mistakes like the glue in the pizza sauce.

This couldn’t have happened with Perplexity?

No, I tested it myself. We use better models than Google. But the truth is that we as a start-up are celebrated when we answer eight out of ten questions correctly. For Google, that’s a terrible rate because of its size and the sheer volume of searches. All it takes is one percent of people with errors to post a screenshot and there are millions of people saying: Google is crap. That’s a huge advantage for start-ups. We can afford to make mistakes and then eliminate them step by step.

If we asked Perplexity what medication we should take and got the wrong answer, we would still be angry, regardless of the size of the company.

Absolutely, we take that very seriously. I still spend three to four hours of my day correcting incorrect answers. Many users write to me directly when there are problems. We have improved enormously in the last year and a half. I’m not saying that we can completely prevent hallucinations. But in three to four years we will have a robust, reliable system.

Speaking of mistakes, you made headlines a few weeks ago after some media outlets, such as Forbes, complained that you used some of their exclusive content verbatim. Do you have a problem with plagiarism?

We introduced a new feature with the intention of making our answers look nicer. One of the things that resulted was that the sources were in a footnote instead of at the top. This upset Forbes because they wanted a more prominent source – fair criticism, we changed the design immediately. We also included sources within the text itself and now we even list the names of the people who wrote an article. We really do everything we can to highlight the medium and the authors. We have taken complaints to heart and are trying to figure out how we can all benefit from each other.

Nevertheless, there are great fears in the media industry that AI search engines such as Perplexity will lead to significantly fewer visitors to their websites.

We are the only AI product that has named sources from day one. ChatGPT only added this feature after a few months, Google’s Gemini still doesn’t have it. And we will do a lot more. We can only be successful if there is a thriving media landscape. We have lots of ideas to drive more visitors to media websites. In the future, we will also enable people to take out subscriptions to these media houses through us. And we will give media a share of our revenue.

How exactly do you imagine this?

One possibility would be a share of the advertising revenue in return for using content once we start allowing advertising. Google has never done that. They have managed to make it the norm that they don’t have to pay for content because it brings clicks to the media companies. I think a revenue share would be a much more sustainable approach. And again, to the criticism of us: we are trying to break up Google’s monopoly. Anyone who attacks us is playing into the hands of the monopolist.

Large parts of the media industry have shown you a lot of goodwill because Perplexity is the underdog. Have you lost this trust and made mistakes?

We definitely could have handled the launch of the new feature with source naming better. But we have responded to the criticism. The current anger will pass when media professionals see how we respond to their concerns and try to establish long-term business relationships.

You have made international expansion your top priority. What role does Germany play in your plans?

Germany is strategically important for us. That’s why we have entered into a partnership with Deutsche Telekom, whose customers get Perplexity Pro for free for a year. This gives us access to a large customer base. We want to expand this partnership. But before that, Germany was already one of our four highest-revenue markets. We have hired German-speaking employees to identify high-quality German-language sources and want to further improve the experience for German users.

Before founding Perplexity, you worked at Open AI. Open AI has come under heavy criticism for allegedly putting aggressive commercialization above its original mission. Do you agree with this criticism?

Open AI is so much bigger now than when I worked there. They see themselves as the next trillion-dollar company. Whatever they have to do to get there, they will try to do. They are now operating on many different fronts at once. If you don’t focus on one thing you are best at and only look at maximizing revenue, you will be overtaken by competitors in certain areas. Even today, Open AI no longer has the best large language model, but Anthropic does. Open AI is a very different company today than it was two or three years ago.

You have some very famous investors. What have you learned from people like Jeff Bezos?