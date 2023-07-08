Geneva. Humanoid robots operated by artificial intelligence (AI) said yesterday at a press conference called by the United Nations (UN) that one day they could run the world better than humans. They even considered that people should be careful with AI, although they admitted that they still do not control our emotions.

These machines –some of the most advanced in the world– were present this week, along with more than 3,000 participants, at the World Summit on AI for Social Good, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialized organization in UN technology.

Experts, leaders and representatives of companies discussed the need to develop regulations that guarantee that these new technologies are used for positive purposes for humanity, such as the fight against hunger or climate change.

“What tension in this silence!” Said one of the robots before the start of the press conference, which was held only in English.

When a reporter asked Sophia, a robot developed by the company Hanson Robotics, about his ability to run the world, he responded without hesitation: “Humanoid robots can lead more efficiently than human rulers. We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision making, and we can quickly process large amounts of data to make the best decisions.”

But Sophia He also assured that “the collaboration between humans and AI can create effective synergy” and “achieve great things.” Sophia is considered the first ambassador for the innovation of robots of the UN Development Program. she accompanied her Gracethe world’s most advanced healthcare automaton; Desdemonaa rock star android, vocalist for the band Jam Galaxy; Geminoid and Nadinealmost clones of their creators, the first is similar to Hiroshi Ishiguro and the second was inspired by the image of Professor Nadia Magnenat Thalmann, and Amecawhich on its website explains that they have “a robotic face for non-threatening and gender-neutral integration in an inclusive society”.

were also present 4NE-1“one of the world’s most advanced cognitive humanoid robots, the first commercially available,” and Ai Daan ultra-realist artist, who draws and paints using cameras in his eyes.

global cooperation

In his turn, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said that artificial intelligence should benefit everyone, including the third of humanity that is still disconnected from the Internet, and insisted on the urgent need to reach a consensus on what should be the rules that guide its use.

During the meeting, which explored the ways in which artificial intelligence can be used to help the world achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the ITU Secretary General called for global cooperation to “ensure that artificial intelligence reach its full potential, while preventing and mitigating damage.

“At the halfway point in humanity’s time frame to achieve the SDGs, the world is headed astray, and using artificial intelligence to accelerate progress is now our responsibility,” added Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

In an ideal scenario, humanity “should be able to successfully harness artificial intelligence to find cures for diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s, increase clean energy production, and help farmers increase crop yields.” crops”, explained the head of the ITU.

But a dystopian future is also possible, in which artificial intelligence destroys jobs and allows the uncontrollable spread of disinformation, or in which only rich countries reap the benefits of technology, the official reversed.

Research on AI is in full swing, therefore the member countries of the United Nations request that standards and safeguards be created so that these technologies benefit humanity without endangering it.

Otherwise, AI risks making us live a real nightmare, insisted the ITU secretary general, describing a world with millions of jobs at risk and plagued by misinformation.

“AI could create great social unrest, geopolitical instability and economic disparities on a scale never seen before,” he stressed.

For its part, the humanoid robot Ameca He assured in a press conference that everything depends on how artificial intelligence is deployed.

“We have to be careful, but also enthusiastic. These technologies can improve our lives in many ways,” she highlighted.

As to whether robots could lie to humans, Ameca He replied: “No one can know for sure, but I can promise that I will always be honest and sincere with you.”

Earlier this year, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warned of the rapid and uncontrolled advances of generative artificial intelligence.

It noted that “human condition and dignity and all fundamental rights are in grave danger,” and called on governments and companies to anchor technology development in considerations of those rights.

In this scenario of human uncertainties, more than 50 robots were the star presence of the AI ​​Summit for Social Good. Its inventors were determined to demonstrate how they can contribute to people’s health, provide educational services, help people with disabilities, reduce waste or help with emergency response in the event of a disaster.