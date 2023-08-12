Artificial intelligence (AI) is entering our lives at lightning speed, but it does not always go smoothly. In New Zealand, for example, a popular cooking app is under fire for allegedly producing life-threatening recipes. The developer of the app regrets the smear and promises improvement.

The app, created by the New Zealand supermarket chain Pak ‘n’ Save, is intended as an incentive to give leftovers in the fridge a second life. This is to prevent unnecessary waste, a trend that has recently caused concern in New Zealand.

Supermarket customers are asked to add different ingredients to the list when starting the new app. The app, which is controlled by AI, then automatically generates a full recipe, accompanied by cheerful commentary to make cooking more enjoyable.

App goes haywire

However, behind that cheerfulness there is a sinister underlay, as various complaints on social media show The Guardian be the first to post. As users continue to experiment and add more ingredients, the app goes berserk and comes up with the most idiosyncratic recipes. From a mocktail with bleach, sandwiches with glue to French toast with turpentine flavor and baked potatoes with mosquito repellent spray.

According to the British newspaper, New Zealand political commentator Liam Hehir posted the most eye-catching creation: a so-called ‘aromatic water mix’, a chemical reaction from which the deadly chlorine gas is created. The app touts the dish as “the perfect non-alcoholic drink to quench your thirst and refresh your senses.” Users are advised to serve it cold and especially to enjoy ‘the refreshing smell’. However, ingestion of chlorine gas can have major consequences. Severe lung damage, in the worst case even death.

Disclaimer

Grab ‘n’ Save responds The Guardian disappointed that ‘a small minority’ of users have found a flaw in the technique and are now misusing the app to ‘use it inappropriately and not for its intended purpose’. The company does put on the penitent and promises to get better. For example, the control by moderators is tightened and there is a prominent warning that the recipes were not invented by people.

It can also be read that no guarantee can be given that the dishes are actually suitable for consumption. "You should use your own judgment before relying on or making any recipe produced by Savey Meal bot," the supermarket said in a statement.

Protest at ministry

There has been a lot of controversy lately about the application of artificial intelligence in society. The technique is promising and is already achieving fantastic results in the medical sector, for example, but at the same time there are also ethical objections. For this reason, next Friday in the Netherlands, a group of people will meet at the Ministry of the Interior under the name PauseAI.

They call on the government to push for a pause in the development of “powerful and potentially dangerous artificial intelligence.” “Scientists are sounding the alarm: AI could mean the end of humanity,” says Joep Meindertsma, director of software company Ontola and founder of PauseAI. “AI companies race ahead and gamble with all our lives, while regulation lags hopelessly behind.”

Concerns in US

Top executives from the various AI companies gathered at the White House in May for a meeting with Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris. Harris already voiced her concerns that AI could pose a threat to security, infringe on social rights and privacy, and undermine people's trust in democracy. She called on governments, companies and other social parties to tackle these challenges together.

In recent months, many companies have announced or launched new AI systems. For example, OpenAI’s ChatGPT can write entire texts at the request of users. Microsoft built that system into its Bing search engine. Google then came up with its own comparable system called Bard. But all those systems are trained to put words together in a logical way and not to tell the truth. This leads to concerns among regulators and governments, for example.