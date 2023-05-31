Artificial Intelligence is a tool that is revolutionizing the way we perceive technology. This tries to simulate human intelligence in machines to mimic the way humans act and simulate inherent characteristics such as learning and problem solving.

These abilities have been given to codes of Artificial Intelligence like ChatGPTa AI system which is designed to respond to anything you ask of it.

He was recently asked ChatGPT AI about the risks of cell phones in the next 20 years and what he answered has surprised many, since the automatic intelligence system revealed in detail some of the vulnerabilities of mobile devices in the future.

This answered ChatGPT’s question:

As mobile devices, such as cell phones, become more ubiquitous in our lives, there are also some associated risks and challenges. Below I will mention some of the most important risks related to cell phones for the next 20 years:

Data privacy and security: With the amount of personal information stored on mobile devices, there is a risk that data may be compromised, stolen, or used inappropriately. Hackers and cybercriminals can take advantage of cell phone security vulnerabilities to access sensitive information.

Malware and Virus Threats: Cell phones can be vulnerable to malware and virus attacks, especially when downloading apps from untrustworthy sources or opening suspicious links. These malicious programs can steal personal information, affect device performance, or even remotely control your phone.

Addiction and dependency: Excessive use of cell phones can lead to a dependency and addiction to technology. Constant access to social networks, games and applications can affect mental health, sleep, interpersonal relationships and productivity.

Health impact: Although scientific evidence has not yet conclusively established the long-term effects of cell phone radiation on human health, some studies suggest a possible association with certain types of cancer and other health problems. Continued research and monitoring of potential negative health effects is needed as mobile technology evolves.

Digital inequality: As cell phones become more advanced and sophisticated, there can be a digital divide between those who have access to high-quality devices and connectivity and those who don’t. This can lead to inequalities in access to information, educational opportunities, and digital services, amplifying existing social and economic disparities.

It is important to address these risks through the development of robust security measures, awareness and education on the responsible use of cell phones.