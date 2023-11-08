Following the revelation that Nintendo and Sony are working on a live action movie of The Legend of Zelda, fans have begun to speculate about the actors who will be part of this film. In this way, it was only a matter of time before someone asked the Artificial Intelligence what would be the perfect cast for this adaptationand the result could well surprise more than one.

Recently, fans used Chat GPT to find out who would be the perfect cast for the live-action movie of The Legend of Zelda. To the surprise of many, Tom Holland was not the one to bring Link to life, but Timothée Chalamet, who was selected for demonstrating his heroic side through his work in films such as Dune.

For its part, Lily James, famous for films like Baby Driver and the live action of Cinderellawould be the one to bring Zelda to life. Likewise, Idris Elba has been chosen, who we have seen in the Thor movies and is the voice of Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2like the perfect Ganondorf.

However, this does not end here, as Chat GPT has also selected a cast of actors who could star in a specific film about Breath of the Wild. Here it is mentioned that Taron Egerton and Lily Collins would be the right ones for Link and Zelda, respectively.

On the other hand, they have selected Anya Chalotra as Mipha, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Daruk, Rosario Dawson as Urbosa, and Tom Holland as Revali.

We remind you that at the moment we do not know who the official actors of the film will be, but eventually this information will be available to the general public. On related topics, these are the actors that fans want to see in this film. Likewise, you can learn more about the live action of The Legend of Zelda here.

Getting the right actors for the movie The Legend of Zelda It sounds like something very complicated. Not only do you need to find people who can look like Link and company, but they need to act appropriately. It will be interesting to see if they give Link a voice, or if they focus on other characters.

Via: GPT Chat