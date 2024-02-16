Millionaires and Junior of Barranquilla They are the only Colombian teams confirmed in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup which will be drawn on March 18. However, Atlético Nacional and Águilas Doradas They dream of advancing to the round and they already know their first rival in the continental tournament.

National will debut in the second phase of the Libertadores Cup against National of Paraguay. If you reach the next stage, you will have to play against the winner of Palestino and Portuguesa for a place in the group draw. For its part, Eagles will be measured against Bragantino of Brazil.

Taking advantage of the fact that the debut of the Colombian teams in the Libertadores Cup, A user used artificial intelligence to know what the future of Junior, National and Millionaires in continental glory.

But the predictions that the platforms of the AI ChatGPT, Bing and Gemini, They are not at all encouraging for the fans of the Colombian clubs, despite the fact that their rivals in the group stage are not yet known. The only thing clear for the AI ​​is that Nacional will advance to that stage.

There is not much chance of seeing the Junior from Barranquilla advanced to the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup. ChatGPT gave only a 2% chance, Gemini 1.5% and bing 4%.

National Athletic, two-time champion of the Libertadores Cup In the 1989 and 2016 editions, it also has no greater chance of classifying said instance, as revealed by artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT gave a 99% elimination, Gemini 96.9 percent and bing 96.5 percent that it will not advance to the next instance.

Millionaires It does not change the predictions of artificial intelligence, although the possibilities with respect to Junior and Nacional are higher.

The team led by Alberto Gamero has a 77% chance of being eliminated in the group stage, according to ChatGPT, 99% according to Gemini and bing 88% of not reaching the round of 16.

