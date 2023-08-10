Madrid. In a one-of-a-kind clinical trial, bioelectronic medicine researchers, engineers, and surgeons at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, USA, successfully implanted microchips into the brain of a patient living with paralysis and developed algorithms for artificial intelligence (AI) to relink your brain with your body and spinal cord.

This bypass double neural forms an electronic bridge that has allowed information to flow once again between the paralyzed body and brain to restore movement and sensation in your hand with lasting effects in your arm and wrist outside of the lab.

“This is the first time that the brain, body and spinal cord have been linked electronically in a paralyzed human to restore lasting movement and sensation,” said Chad Bouton, of the Institute for Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes and principal investigator for the clinical trial.

“When the study participant thinks about moving their arm or hand, we overload your spinal cord and stimulate your brain and muscles to help rebuild connections, provide sensory feedback and promote recovery. This type of thought-driven therapy is a game changer.

“Our goal is to use this technology one day to give people with paralysis the ability to live more fully and independently,” he explained.

Paralyzed from the chest down, Keith Thomas, 45, of Massapequa, New York, is the first to use it.

In July 2020, a diving accident caused an injury to the C4 and C5 level of the vertebrae, leaving him unable to move and feel from the chest down. Alone and isolated in the hospital for more than six months, Thomas found new hope by participating in Bouton’s clinical trial.

“There was a time when I didn’t know if I was going to live or if I really wanted to. Now I can feel the touch of someone holding my hand. It’s overwhelming. All I want to do is help others,” she says.

This breakthrough came four months after he underwent complex 15-hour brain surgery last March at North Shore University Hospital.

Researchers and doctors spent months mapping Thomas’s brain with fMRIs to help pinpoint the areas responsible for arm movement and the sensation of touch in his hand.

With that information, the surgeons performed the operation, during which the patient was awake and communicated with them in real time. As they explored parts of the surface of his brain, Thomas told them what sensations he had in his hands. “We knew exactly where to place the brain implants. We inserted two chips in the area responsible for movement and three more in the touch and sensation part of the fingers,” said Ashesh Mehta, of the Feinstein Institutes and the surgeon who made the implant.

Mechanics

In the lab, through two ports protruding from the patient’s head, it is connected to a computer that uses artificial intelligence to read, interpret and translate their thoughts into action, known as thought-based and driven therapy. of the double neural shunt approach.

When Thomas thinks about squeezing the hand, he sends electrical signals from his brain implant to a computer, which in turn sends electrical signals to highly flexible, non-invasive electrode patches that are placed over the spine and muscles of the hand, in the forearm, to stimulate and promote function and recovery. Tiny sensors in your fingertips and palm send touch and pressure information back to the sensory area of ​​your brain to restore sensation.

This two-arm electronic bridge forms the novel bypass double neural intended to restore movement and sense of touch. In the lab, Thomas moved his arms at will and felt his sister’s hand. This is the first time he has felt anything three years after his accident.

The researchers note that he is already beginning to see natural injury recovery thanks to this new approach, which could reverse some of the damage for good.

His arm strength has more than doubled since he enrolled in the study, and he is beginning to experience new sensations in his forearm and wrist, even when the system is turned off.

Until now, previous research by Bouton and others had used a single bypass neural to help people move paralyzed limbs with their thoughts. In those cases, doctors implanted one or more microchips in the brain that prevented spinal cord injury altogether, and used stimulators to activate the targeted muscles.

However, that approach only worked while participants were connected to computers, often only available in labs, and did not restore motion and sensation to the real limb while promoting plasticity for lasting natural recovery.

The hope is that the brain, body and spinal cord will relearn how to communicate and new pathways will be forged at the site of injury thanks to the double bypass.