Hans Uszkoreit, one of Europe’s leading AI researchers and start-up entrepreneurs, talks about Europe’s opportunities in ChatGPT compared to China.

And why the Europeans can fill a big gap and where the weaknesses of ChatGPT lie.

This interview lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with China.Table Professional Briefing before – first published it China.Table on July 27, 2023. Frank Sieren conducted the interview. This is the first part of a two-part interview.

They have just founded a German ChatGPT start-up that also has a location in China. What is it about?

We founded the start-up Nyonic in Berlin. We have a research team in Shanghai. We want to address two weaknesses of ChatGPT. Today’s language models are too heavily centered on English and perhaps even Chinese. We want to change that. And we want to make ChatGPT a reliable working tool for certain industries, which it is not today.

What is missing?

ChatGTP needs to give me answers that are accurate and up-to-date, for example, it can help with car development and manufacturing. The current ChatGPT is still at high school or undergraduate level. We need to get it to the level of car engineers. The machine must be given technical and business reliability, otherwise it remains a toy.

But why the different languages? After all, English is a world language and Chinese is on the way there.

Because a lot of European knowledge is not yet available in English, but only in the respective European languages. In addition, the AI ​​systems should bring the same benefit to users all over the world. Language plurality is a giant step for ChatGPT and important for a multipolar world. The majority of the world is multilingual. The US can afford to have Anglocentric technology. China can afford to make China technology. But the majority of the world, South East Asia, Africa and of course Europe rely on many languages ​​and cultures being covered.

Why bother? At 73 you are already of retirement age. You are and will remain a pioneer of European AI. You could put your feet up.

Everyone on our team, regardless of age, naturally wants to help shape the biggest revolution in AI in our lifetime. In addition, we want Europe not to be left behind by the US and China this time. We have a lot of smart people and a lot of innovations came from Europe. But then we kept messing it up. In China, there are already more than 80 language models the size of ChatGPT. In the EU just three. In Germany there is only one that is not yet one of the best. We want to change that.

And the Chinese who work on it?

Most of them, like our CEO Dong Han, are bilingual or multilingual and are therefore interested in multilingual AI for biographical reasons alone. Almost all Chinese models are designed only for use in China. Some of our experts studied in Germany or other European countries and got to know multilingual language technology there. But we also poached top engineers from Google, for example, because they want to help shape our project.

The subject of artificial intelligence is not new. They’ve been doing it for more than 30 years. So what’s new with ChatGPT that there’s all the excitement now?

The system has now achieved what we call understanding in humans. It is defined differently for the machine, because the machine does not have our holistic world view and does not adapt its knowledge to statements made by the user. But the effect is the same: the machine behaves in its answers as if it actually understands the input.

But that was the case before.

Yes and no. There was one system that could play chess, another could do autonomous driving, yet another could do demand forecasting and calculation. Another can translate or write music and so on. Each system must be trained with the data of this area. It also learns how to behave from hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions, of examples. It works a bit like giving a dog something to eat. He will be rewarded for what he is supposed to eat. When he isn’t supposed to eat, he gets a slap on the paws. The dog eventually learned this without knowing what meat, cake or bones are…

… but has only ever mastered small, trivial tasks.

This is not much different from previous machine learning. For the language AI, this means that it has learned many individual facts, words and terms. Well, with the Transformer technology the new AI is based on, it’s better able to grasp context and learn real meaning from it. It’s like learning what’s out there in a dark cabin with no windows from thousands of books and the internet. At the beginning you only learn terms like sun, tree, flowers or car. Over time you have so much information that you can trace the world out there more and more precisely. The sun rises and sets. There may be clouds ahead and they cast shadows. And some flowers align with the sun. The transformer technology has then learned to move in a way in this world, which looks more and more like our world, but which is not our world. As a result, the machine can now solve tasks in this world for which it was never trained. This is the big step of the Transformer technology on which ChatGPT is based, as the name suggests: Generative Pretrained Transformer.

Can you explain that with an example?

I can say: Summarize a text about the functions of the car in such a way that a ten-year-old can understand it. The machine has never done this before. But she knows what it means to summarize texts and she has understood that ten-year-olds speak a different language than 40-year-olds. The machine has already written many texts for 10-year-olds. She has learned step by step how to build the sentences, which words to use and which are too difficult. So she does it this way, using words that ten-year-olds use to describe how a car works.

This is difficult even for the average adult.

Yes, although he immediately understands what a car is and the machines have only come closer to the image of the car in many small steps. That’s the miracle: The machine manages to do it even though it’s basically only learned stupid texts. She learned words, then groups of words and whole sentences, then whole pieces of text that we humans feed her. And always in context, so that she can now use the words and word groups to design completely new, meaningful texts, including challenging ones.

This means that progress is now being made by training language models and no longer by algorithms.

Absolutely. Recent advances have come from data and training, not new algorithms. Google and Baidu sometimes use more complex algorithms than OpenAI. I try to explain that to politicians again and again. They keep admonishing us: We should program the algorithms more precisely so that no more “wrong” opinions are formed. However, this is not due to the algorithms. The machine must deal with the versatility and inconsistency of what it has learned from the abundance of textual data. Sometimes she comes to different results than some would like. And often they are closer to reality than what some people would like and therefore consider reality to be wrong. It’s now about the amount of text, the mix ratio and the way I train the system, but no longer about the algorithms.

Where are the weaknesses of ChatGPT?

ChatGPT, while super smart, also has amazing knowledge gaps that it sometimes fills in with imagination. You cannot yet fully rely on your knowledge and judgment.

Surely this will be fixed in the next version?

This will surprise you: Unfortunately, there is still no reliable method by which I can train the machine to get what I want. It’s all still trial and error. More an art than a science. There is no curriculum, I just feed data into giant tubes and wait and see what happens. We don’t really know what the machine is doing. When the result comes, we say: Well learned, but dear machine, you shouldn’t believe everything you’ve read. And don’t say everything you believe. Then we feed in specific data to correct or improve the behavior of the machine and see what comes out.

Is it that easy?

Training the machine, feeding it with data, is damn expensive. Each of these costs many millions. That’s why we can’t just try ten variants. That means I don’t even know how good my method really is because I have relatively few comparisons.

So we may end up walking up a winding path all the time because we can’t find the cable car.

Yes, and this poking around is not so easy to accept for someone who is looking for reliable, ever-improving methods. What we do is still partly alchemy. I stir up the potion. The magic potion works. I can also pass on this knowledge. I don’t know why, just how it works. And I only partially know the side effects. At the same time, we’re talking about machines that could pass a bar exam and work as licensed attorneys.

What surprised you most about the current development?

Many of my colleagues and I were convinced that the Transformer model would also have to learn step by step like humans and would slowly improve with more and better learning data. We’ve been amazed when researchers brute-forced more than 100 billion parameters and fed the machine hundreds of billions of words. The system did not simply collapse, as we feared, or just produce nonsense. We were all flabbergasted.

In fact, the machine is already so powerful that it can also process very long texts in one step. And also must. This is very different from humans, who process a text incrementally word by word and sentence by sentence and can often already predict in the middle of a sentence how things will continue.

Hans Uszkoreit73, has worked in Germany, but also for a long time in the USA and China – as a university professor, research manager, industrial consultant and co-founder of several startups. He is considered one of the leading European AI researchers. Uszkoreit is scientific director at the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI). He initiated and coordinated German and international research associations and managed several of the best-known European projects. Uszkoreit is the author of over 250 international publications. He recently founded the Berlin ChatGPT-like startup “nyonic” – together with a research team in Shanghai.

Uszkoreit has a strong connection to China: he was Chief Scientist at the Artificial Intelligence Technology Center (AITC) in Beijing. His wife, Xu Feiyu, is also a distinguished AI researcher and was most recently AI boss at SAP.