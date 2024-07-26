The company in question deals with support services for video games, in particular with regards to localization, dubbing, testing and Quality assurance, artistic support and software development.

Despite 10 years of uninterrupted growth in revenues, we read in the press release from Filcams, Fisascat and #Uiltucs which proclaims the state of agitation, the Italian division of Keywords Studios has seen its first decline 31 people fired on a staff of 159 employees in Italy, with the idea of ​​also replacing them with artificial intelligence.

THE layoffs due to AI in the’ video game industry they also affect various Italian workers with a major staff cut carried out by the company in recent days Keywords Studios which has also led to a strike being called by various unions.

A strike has been called

The mass layoffs are part of a cost-cutting plan, with the idea of ​​moving some tasks directly to artificial intelligence, thus creating another controversial case that highlights the disturbing consequences of the introduction of this technology.

Keywords Studios: the logo

Just last night, the American union SAG-AFTRA also called a strike against the use of AI for dubbing, demonstrating the spread of such cases.

The unions Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs also find questionable the methods and timing with which it was decided to start the collective dismissal procedure in question, close to the summer holidays, with the a priori exclusion of recourse to social safety nets or any other company plan that does not foresee the use of 31 dismissals.

For this reason, the strike was called, asking the company to review its decision to reduce staff and to make itself available to seek alternative solutions to safeguard employment levels.

Cases like this are increasingly common and the trend is likely to increase in the coming period, with the ever-increasing diffusion of AI in various sections of the video game industry and beyond.