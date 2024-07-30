Mexico City.- One of the main challenges for the integration and development of artificial intelligence (AI) in different sectors such as finance or industry is the lack of a clear regulatory framework, said SimpliRoute, a Latin American platform for last-mile logistics optimization with AI and machine learning.

For SimpliRoute, the lack of specific legislation on the matter creates uncertainty for companies.

This, he said, makes it difficult for companies to invest in AI-related technology, which is complemented by barriers such as a lack of specialized talent and insufficient technological infrastructure.

As the rise of AI-based systems is evolving rapidly and their impact is immense, it is necessary to analyze legislation in different areas and identify how they could be used appropriately from now on, said Álvaro Echeverría, CEO of SimpliRoute.

“Governments and legislators have an urgent role to play in promoting responsible use of technology. However, the task is not easy. The speed at which AI is advancing far exceeds the ability of current legislation to adapt, creating a significant gap in regulation.

“The current gap in legislation represents opportunities for improvement and collaborative work between government actors, academia and the business sector. Joint work between the public and private sectors, as well as investment and innovation by companies, will be essential to achieve this goal and position Mexico as a benchmark in the ethical and advanced use of AI for the region,” he said.

He explained that regulating this technology takes into account both sides of the coin: its contribution and benefits, as well as its risks.

Digital security firm ESET highlighted that many companies are currently adopting AI for multiple functions; in the workplace, for example, to review resumes for job applications, identify anomalies in customer data sets or write content for social media.

Despite all these efficiencies, AI can also make mistakes or assume falsehoods, revealing that AI systems are only as good as the data they are trained on, so it is something that requires human expertise and oversight, he noted.

“Ensuring fairness and objectivity in AI systems requires ongoing efforts in data curation, algorithm design, and continuous monitoring,” said Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, Head of the ESET Latin America Research Laboratory.