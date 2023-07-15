The first effects of the introduction of systems of Artificial intelligence in the productive world they are already showing themselves. Well, recently, a company in India replaced 90% of its customer service employees with a Chatbot programmed to answer and solve common questions.

The news has generated controversy on social networks, because Internet users consider that it is not good to use technology to replace human activities.

Despite the comments that have been made on the social network, Suumit Shah founder of Dukaan company He stated that his new Chatbot exponentially improved customer service and reduced the time it takes customers to make inquiries.

It was after this news, that many people. Particularly in the service sector, they have shown their concern about losing their jobs as a result of the advances in Artificial Intelligence.

For his part, the company manager considered that even though it was difficult to make a decision, it was the right thing to do. Since in such a faltering economy, the most important thing for a company is to prioritize profitability.

Shah also mentioned that for some time he had detected problems in the care area, in view of which introducing a chatbot to replace the area was an opportunity to improve the company.

The businessman mentioned that from the beginning he was close to the development of the chatbot, and now, after its implementation, he has noticed fast and consistent results.