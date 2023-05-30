AFPi

05/30/2023 – 9:04 am

World leaders must dedicate themselves to reducing “the risk of extinction” represented by Artificial Intelligence (AI) – asked this Tuesday (30) a group of entrepreneurs and specialists in the technology sector.

The one-line declaration was signed by dozens of experts, including Sam Altman, whose company OpenAI created the ChatGPT conversational robot last year, which allows you to create works of art or literature, essays and hold a dialogue with a human being about any subject.

Artificial Intelligence must be “a global priority along with other risks to society, such as pandemics, or nuclear war”, explains the text.

Critics of Artificial Intelligence warn of the possibility of an algorithm taking over essential activities for a society, such as energy supply, or defense. Furthermore, conversational robots and other AI applications can cause millions of job losses.

This statement is not the first signed by industry experts, who, while investing and attracting billions of dollars in AI, declare themselves publicly intimidated by the possibilities of this new technology.

Two months ago, other personalities, such as billionaire Elon Musk, signed another public letter, in which they asked for a pause in the development of AI until they could guarantee its complete safety.























