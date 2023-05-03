British computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, known as The godfather of artificial intelligence, Veteran in the development of this, he left his position as vice president of Google and member of the engineering team in order to warn about the developments that are made with this technology and the risks they pose to society.

“I walked out so I could talk about the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) without considering how it affects Google,” Hinton wrote on Twitter. In an interview with The New York Times He noted that he was concerned about the technology’s ability to make false images and text convincing, creating a world in which people “will no longer be able to know what is true.”

The expert also warned that the technology could quickly displace workers and become a greater danger as it learns new behaviors. “The idea that these things could become smarter than people is something that few believed,” Hinton said.

Hinton’s nickname comes from his long career devoted by conviction to the development and use of AI, which he somewhat regrets. “I console myself with the normal excuse: ‘If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have done it,’” he added in the interview.

Some leaders in charge of the most recent developments in generative artificial intelligence have also raised the risks that this tool poses for humanity. Steve Wozniak, Jaan Tallinn and Elon Musk are listed as signatories to an open letter shared at the end of March.

Days later, a second document appeared, this time signed by members of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, such as Francesca Rossi, from IBM, and Eric Horvitz, from Microsoft.

Geoffrey Hinton also worries about the impact of content generated by AI tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E on the job market, where he believes it could take away more than the drudgery.

“The idea that such technology could outsmart people, some bought it. But most people thought that was a long way off, ”he added after admitting that he also saw this development further away, 30 or 50 years away.

For Hinton, both Google and Microsoft should not “escalate this further until they have understood if they can control it.” He understands that regulation to stop the escalation is necessary, but he doesn’t think it’s enough, and therefore points to the need for leading scientists to collaborate to control the technology.