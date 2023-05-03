Scientist sees risks in the use of artificial intelligence systems and defends pause in technology development

British scientist Geoffrey E. Hinton, one of the pioneers in the development of AI (Artificial Intelligence), left Google this Tuesday (May 2, 2023). He said he resigned from the company so he could talk about the dangers of technology without having to worry about the impact his remarks would have on the platform.

Hinton is known as the “godfather” of AI. He said he regrets having dedicated his career to developing technology. “I console myself with the normal excuse: if it hadn’t been for me, someone else would have done it,” he told the newspaper. New York Times, in an interview published on Monday (May 1st).

He joins other experts who have already warned of the risks of AI in the face of releases such as ChatGPT and the investments of large technology companies in this sector. “It’s hard to imagine how to prevent malicious actors from using it for bad things.,” he declared to New York Times.

On Twitter, Hinton said that Google has always acted very responsibly and denied that he resigned in order to criticize his former employer. According to the New York daily, Hinton communicated his resignation to the company last month.

For Hinton, the current speed of AI development is frightening. “See how it was 5 years ago and how it is now“, he commented.

threat to humanity

In the short term, he said he fears that the internet will be flooded with fake texts, photos and videos and that it will no longer be possible for people to distinguish what is real from what is fake.

He added that AI could replace many workers and even become a threat to humanity.

“Asome people believed in idea that these things could become smarter than people. But most people thought that was a long way off. I thought it was a long way off, 30 or 50 years or maybe more. Obviously I don’t think so anymore“, he declared.

For this reason, he defended, as well as other experts, that research in this sector be stopped until it is well understood whether it will be possible to control AI.

In March, a group of experts called for a pause in the development of AI systems to allow time to ensure they are secure. The open letter, signed by more than 1,000 people, including businessman Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, was prompted by the release of GPT-4 software, an even more powerful version of the technology used by ChatGPT.

