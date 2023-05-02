One of the founders of artificial intelligence, 75-year-old Geoffrey Hinton, has resigned from his employer Google. The researcher now wants to warn about the dangers of the technology he helped develop for half a century.

After working at Google for more than a decade, the Briton recently closed the door of that company, saying he could freely – without harming his former employer – share his concern about the fact that artificial intelligence can do serious harm to the world. He partly regrets his life’s work, he says in an interview with The New York Times

"I console myself with the excuse that if I hadn't done it, someone else would have," says Geoffrey Hinton (75). He has now joined a growing group of critics who argue that big tech companies are running into danger with their aggressive campaigns to create products based on this software, which ChatGPT runs on, for example.



‘This is terrifying’

The dangers of AI can be huge: from spreading disinformation to endangering jobs worldwide. According to Hinton, it could even pose a risk to humanity in the long run. He does not give a specific example. “It is difficult to prevent people with bad intentions from using it for bad things,” says the pioneer, who thought for a long time that things would not go so fast.

In a short time, however, AI systems from Google and OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) have made enormous progress using huge amounts of data. "Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now," he says of the technology. "That's terrifying." In some areas, the AI ​​systems from Google and OpenAI are already surpassing human intelligence, according to Hinton. "What happens in those systems may be much better than what happens in the brain."

Chatbot race

Until last year, his employer was very careful about releasing technology that could cause harm. But now that competitor Microsoft has equipped search engine Bing with a chatbot and is thus entering Google’s waters, it has turned into a race. “I don’t think they should make this any bigger until they’re sure they can control it,” Hinton warns.

For example, he fears that without regulation the internet will be flooded with fake images and texts. “That the average person is no longer able to know what is and what is not true.”

Later on Twitter, the scientist stated that he is leaving Google so he can speak freely. "Not to criticize my former employer. Actually, I left so I can talk about the dangers without having to think about the consequences for Google." He continues, "Google acted very responsibly."

Google chief Jeff Dean commented in a statement: “We remain committed to using AI responsibly. We are continuously learning to understand emerging risks while innovating boldly.”

