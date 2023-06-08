British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, came to Washington this Tuesday night for a two-day visit in which he will address the president Joe Biden he role of the UK in the future global regulation of artificial intelligence, as well as unconditional support for Ukraine after the destruction of an important hydroelectric dam.

sunak seeks strengthen the UK’s position on the world stage after Brexit. He is also trying to bring relations with Biden closer, which were rather cool under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

The two leaders will meet at the White House this Thursday afternoon in a bilateral interview, followed by a press conference.

Artificial intelligence will be a prominent point on the agenda, as Downing Street announced this morning that the The UK government will host the first international summit to assess the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI) next autumn.

The summit will bring together representatives of “key countries, leading technology companies and researchers to agree on security measures to monitor the most significant risks” posed by AI, the statement said.

In Washington, Sunak will stress “the importance of allies and like-minded companies working together to develop an international framework to ensure safe evolution and use“of artificial intelligence.

AI could transform our lives for the better if used safely and securely. No one country can do this alone – it’ll take a global effort. But with our expertise and commitment to an open, democratic international system, the UK will stand together with our allies to lead the way. —Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 8, 2023

“AI has incredible potential to improve our lives, but we must ensure that it is developed and used in a safe way,” the president said in the note.

“No country can do it alone, this is going to require a global effort. With our vast experience and commitment to an open and democratic international system, the UK will work with its partners to lead the way“, Add.

During his stay in the US, Sunak has also announced an increase in UK and US scholarships for postgraduate students in technology and innovation subjects.

The United Kingdom ranks third behind the United States and China as a center of AI development, which contributes about 3.7 billion pounds (4.3 billion euros) to the British economy and employs about 50,000 people in this country.

