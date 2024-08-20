Nvidia-Amd, the global challenge on artificial intelligence is all in the family

The chip war has officially begun, amd he threw down the gauntlet on artificial intelligence to the colossus Nvidia with an operation of the value of almost 5 billion destined to change the current balance. But the sensational global challenge for the leadership of the sector is actually a sort of “feud”, given that the two CEOs are relatives. Jensen Huang (founder and ceo of Nvidia) And Lisa Su (President and CEO of AMD), probably the two most prominent CEOs in the world of microprocessors in the field of Artificial Intelligence, they are even cousins. The operation completed by AMD is worth approximately 5 billion dollars. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – has decided to buy server manufacturer ZT Systems.

A significant strategic move, in the timeless fight to challenge the industry leader: Nvidia. Thanks to the agreement signed in these hours, ZT Systems – a company based in Secaucus, New Jersey – continues Il Sole – will become part of AMD’s Data Center Solutions Business GroupThe American chip giant will retain the company’s design and customer teams and will seek to sell the production division. The purchase price includes a contingent payment of $400 million based on certain milestones. The transaction is composed of 75% in cash and 25% in AMD common stockAMD investors welcomed the deal, sending shares soaring up to 4.2% in New York on Monday.