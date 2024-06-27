The Guardian: AI managed to pass exams instead of students and remain undetected

Experts from the University of Reading (UK) managed to deceive their colleagues using exam papers written by artificial intelligence (AI). About it reports The Guardian newspaper.

As part of the experiment, enthusiasts created fake identities of students and submitted exam papers on their behalf, solved by the ChatGPT chatbot. The material says that university teachers did not notice the deception and gave the work a high rating.

According to the researchers, their colleagues noted errors in only one paper out of 33. On average, the fake students’ grades were higher than those of the real students at the university. Experts concluded that the AI ​​managed to successfully pass the exams and remain undetected.

The material says that universities around the world should more carefully check exams and research papers prepared by students. It is likely that a number of educational institutions will have to abandon the practice of taking tests and exams online. The researchers noted that AI has become even better at imitating humans—in particular, the chatbot from OpenAI has learned to use abstract thinking.

