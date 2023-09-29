













For some fans of this character, this last way of showing their appreciation is an easier way to do it and there are multiple examples floating around the Internet.

One of Tatsumaki’s fans, aka the Tornado of Terror in One Punch Man, is AiPsLr. This is a creative that uses AI image generation.

In his case, he usually focuses on the use of Stable Diffusion, which is one of the most popular next to Midjourney.

This person decided to create a series of designs based on this character. Only instead of giving him an anime-type appearance he preferred that he have a more realistic aesthetic.

From what can be seen in her recreation of Tatsumaki she maintains her curly emerald green hair. The same applies to her green eyes and the simple fitted black dress that this character usually wears. One Punch Man.

As on other occasions, the creator of these images preferred that the hands not stand out so much. They do appear in some images but in a way that does not give an impression of unreality as on other occasions.

Despite this care, there are one or another error that escaped AiPsLr’s sight. You only have to look at Tatsumaki’s ears to realize that they sometimes have a strange appearance.

As shared by this creative, he used Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom to retouch and perfect these images created with AI.

It is in this way that he managed to give a more acceptable appearance to this beloved heroine of One Punch Man. These images of Tatsumaki come from the check on Pixiv.net from AiPsLr.

