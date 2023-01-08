The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to create images is increasingly popular and there is no shortage of those who realistically recreate well-known characters, as is the case with the design style of Street Fighter live-action style that we share with you.

This is what Nguyễn Tất Đạt, a fan of Capcom’s fighting game series from Vietnam, shared. He managed to recreate fighters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, M. Bison, Blanka, Dhalsim, and Zangief.

The results vary from one combatant to another. For example, Ryu’s design is not bad at all but Chun-Li’s has a ‘manly’ appearance. As for Guile, his torso looks like plasticine or plasticine.

M. Bison leaves a good impression although it seems more western than eastern. As for Blanka, he well leaves a rare impression and Dhalsim is acceptable. What about Zangief? His face is a bit overweight and his beard is too big.

Font: Facebook.

At first glance some of these fighter designs Street Fighter live-action look perfect. But you only have to see their hands so that the illusion dies quickly.

Sometimes there are extra or missing fingers; in other cases it seems that they are wearing some kind of gloves or something. It is evident that this technology still needs to be perfected a lot. Ultimately, Artificial Intelligence programs must continue to learn.

How did these live-action Street Fighter models come about?

In account on Facebook where Nguyễn Tất Đạt posts his work there is a mention that he uses different tools and that was the case with these live-action style fighter models from Street Fighter.

However, it seems that he mainly employed Midjourney. This is an Artificial Intelligence software with which its users can create images from descriptions via text. It is similar to others on the market.

In that sense, Midjourney is similar to other applications, such as Dall-e from OpenAI and Stable Diffusion. Currently this program is in the open beta stage but it already has a payment scheme on which it is based.

It is possible to use its basic functions without cost but to have faster access, greater capacity and extra functions it is necessary to invest more. It’s something it shares with other AI systems.

