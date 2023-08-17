Amazon reshaped the retail landscape for books. E-books threatened the printed word. And self-publishing excluded traditional publishing houses. Each time, the book business was able to adapt.

Now, the publication is facing a disorder that is likely to be far more far-reaching and transformative: artificial intelligence.

Some are experimenting with AI programs in areas like marketing, advertising, audiobook production and even writing, weighing their promise to support the work of humans against the threat that machines could completely absorb some of that work.

For others, the threat has already arrived. The writers have joined other content creators in suing AI companies, accusing them of using their work to train AI systems. Writers don’t want their work used without permission, particularly since chatbots like ChatGPT can generate evocative text and imitate well-known authors.

“It is urgent that writers get involved with the issue of AI,” said novelist Hari Kunzru, who recently signed a contract with Knopf, specifying that his works could not be used to train AI. “Literary writers are less at risk than some, but that could well change.”

The Authors Guild recently organized a petition signed by thousands of writers demanding that companies seek their approval before using their works to train AI programs. Illustrators have also updated their contracts to prevent their work from being used. Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the United States, said it considers the “unauthorized ingestion” of AI training content a copyright infringement.

At the same time, there has been a boom in publishing startups using AI to create, package, edit and market books, said Thad McIlroy, an industry analyst who has tracked nearly 50 such companies.

Startup companies include Stockimg, which can produce book covers; Storywizard, which creates children’s stories; and Laika, who tries to imitate writers like Jane Austen and Edgar Allan Poe.

Some authors are using AI as a writing and editing assistant.

“All the writers I know are exploring how AI can help them,” said Josh Bernoff, a business writer who uses ChatGPT to summarize information and suggest ways to rephrase passages. But he would never use it to generate text because, he said, “the resulting prose is boring.”

Amit Gupta, a founder of Sudowrite, which uses AI to write text based on user input, said traditionally published authors have access to teams that help them produce their best work. The company, which has 10,000 paid subscription users, intends to offer that kind of help to more writers, he said.

AI-powered programs are being used to help readers find a greater variety of books. Open Road Integrated Media, which provides marketing services to publishers, announced it would use the technology to continually optimize the metadata behind individual titles so they appear more prominently on search engines and on retail websites.

And AI is transforming the production of audiobooks, a fast-growing and lucrative format for publishers.

Apple and Google have programs that convert eBooks to audiobooks for free using text-to-speech technology. Newer companies like DeepZen and Speechki are producing thousands of audiobooks with synthetic narration.

Some worry that storytellers, like industry workers, risk being replaced by machines.

“The downside is that people will lose jobs,” said Michele Cobb, executive director of the Audio Publishers Association. “Technology is not going to stop.”

By: ELIZABETH A. HARRIS and ALEXANDRA ALTER