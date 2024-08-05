AI, lights and shadows of the new revolution

AI, Artificial Intelligence, Regenerative Intelligence words that everyone hears now but that are available to only a few. In the former they trigger different sensations depending on the age and technological approach, the latter instead are divided between enthusiasts and worried. In fact, for years now the progress made in the world of AI seems to be unstoppable and above all without limits. An example above all is the revolution that occurred in the sector with the launch of new linguistic models such as ChatGPT (OpenAI). Models that have unleashed competition from other Big Tech giants eager to achieve leadership in the sector. At the same time, however, along with the evidence of the many advantages of the new revolution, equally evident are the growing concerns about the consequences of a progress that many consider dangerous. Unlimited progress? Maybe yes, but it is also true that we are starting to see the many limits that this technology has to face. And in this regard a new English word was born “backlash” which means the slowdown of AI. A slowdown due to the fact that AI is facing difficulties in processing some data.



AI, Growth May Not Be Unlimited

According to some sources and studies, including those of “The Data Provence”, the most important web sources used to train artificial intelligence models have started to limit the use of their data. This would lead to slowing down if not stopping the unstoppable development of the technology itself. That said, there are other worrying question marks. The three most important are sustainability, safety and impact on the economy/jobs. As far as sustainability is concerned, if it is clear that AI can help the planet in this regard, on the other hand it is also true that Data centers run on a huge amount of energy. And energy consumption isn’t the only critical factor. Data processing requires large amounts of water to cool the cooling processes and maintain temperature balance. Total water consumption by data centers globally grew 6% each year between 2017 and 2022. There is too much talk about safety, the one related to the control of machines over humans. Big Tech is investing enormous amounts to develop speed and technology to win the competition with competitors and they do not seem to take this danger seriously.

AI, the impacts on economy and work

Regarding the impacts on the economy and work, many institutions have made quite worried analyses. The International Monetary Fund, for example, has highlighted in a recent study how AI will have the power to reconfigure the labor market and boost the economy. But this process will also take place with the support of companies that, at the moment, do not seem to be prepared to adapt their processes to the new opportunities offered by AI and are struggling to find AI skills “tailored” to their needs. In short, there are contrasting opinions between pessimists and optimists. The IMF, in its study, advised countries to focus first on the delocalization of labor and secondly on improving regulatory frameworks. And Europe, for once, got there before the United States, with the approval of the Regulation on Artificial Intelligence. According to the will of the legislators, the new law should ensure that the AI ​​systems used in the EU are safe and respect the fundamental rights of citizens. And finally, they are able to develop investments and innovation. Everything perfect? ​​Absolutely not but evolving with the hope that the speed of AI does not exceed the human capacity to legislate to keep it under control. The challenge between humans and robots is officially open.