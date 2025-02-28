Alberto Velázquez Madrid

Unesco considered, already in 2021, how AI had a great potential for education, but only if it is implemented safely and ethically. ‘ Therefore, they worked, and work, on stage ‘Recommendation on artificial intelligence ethics’ Within the framework of their work on AI and ‘Learning Futures’, with actions such as those that concern the Competition Mark for Students and Teachers and the Orientation for the generative AI in Education and Research.

Undoubtedly, the continuous disruption that supposes (second to second) AI is part of the day of the activity of the educational centers. From your own Administrative management to school workswith special responsibility on the part of the teachers (and as it happens in the universe of the ‘superheroes’: all power entails a great responsibility). In this scenario, the round table ‘The choles speak’, organized by Samsung within the Samsung Education Summit 2025moderated by Víctor Núñez, Director of Educational successaddressed the advances and challenges of technology in the educational field. With conclusions such as that the use of AI must be support, not a substitute and that “its implementation must be accompanied by training for teachers and students, in addition to an ethical approach that helps to promote critical thinking.”

As he said David AlonsoDirector of Mobility for Spain and Portugal of Samsung, during the day: “We have been investigating and investing to offer our users an accessible, sustainable and safe -useful that is integrated consistently in all our products and services, including those that we lead to the field of education.”

All effort is little to control the power of this technological development, whose keys summarize Borja Garzón, specialist in the application of AI in Education: "Generative AI represents a unique opportunity for both teachers and students, but its value does not lies in automating tasks, but in enhancing the ability to learn, teach and create more efficiently."









«For teachers (Garzón continues), it is support in the personalization of learning, in the Process optimization administrative and the possibility of focusing on the truly important: accompany students in the development of critical thinking and knowledge construction. For students, AI opens paths to learn autonomously, access information in a contextualized way and explore new ways to solve complex problems ». The challenge It does not simply focus on staying in the first steps, on the ‘Wow effect’, but on teaching how to use it, to integrate it more strategically.

Again on both sides of the educational process, Garzón summarizes the essence of this challenge: «For teachers, this implies adopting a more facilitator and less knowledge transmitter, knowledge transmitter, promoting reflection on ethical and critical use of technology. For students, it means learning to discern between the comfort of the quick response and the depth of genuine learning. In a world of increasing complexity, AI can be an ally or distraction, as its use is oriented. Therefore, more than ever, we need an education that fosters intentionality and purpose in its application ».

Faced with this challenge, already present in our classrooms, María Comín, Preuniversity Education Director at Microsoftpoints out how “our solutions based on AI, such as virtual tutors, reading or mathematics progress and data analysis tools, allow to customize learning, adapting to their individual needs and rhythms.” Technologies that not only facilitate teaching, but also as the specialist adds: “They release time for educators to concentrate on more creative and human aspects of education, such as the development of socio -emotional skills and the promotion of critical thinking.”

In the case of Microsoft, they collaborate for this desired ethical and responsible use through formations in Microsoft Learn and foster the continuous training of teachers in the use of AI tools (more initiatives such as Minecraft Education). And participate in the ‘Circle of Education’: «The application of the generative AI is extending to the different dimensions of educational institutions, improving both the quality and personalization of learning of students, and the productivity and capacity of teachers, the efficiency of the departments of capture and admission, and the improvement of the internal management of the institutions». A performance from the early stages of ‘Student ages‘, with training in digital competences, to the university stage, with actions such as agreements with the Carlos III University of Madrid or the European University to advance this line.

On the ground, as a technology professor and responsible for its correct teaching, José Antonio Ureta, director of the artificial intelligence master’s degree of Tajamar Techis also one of the promoters of Employatech, meeting point between students in the technological field and companies. At all times, he transmits to his students how «AI allows us to go further, both students and teachers, who, for example, can help us define a first program draft … but will never take us to the end. It is like teamwork, in which we all count, all teachers and students, and We must be involved in a better education ».

In the case of the use of AI as an effective tool with control, the present goes through cases of uses such as Slidesai (to create presentations), gradescope ai (self -assessment), Thinkster, to program mathematics exercises, the already known (and used) access in browsers and new applications … an environment of dozens and tens of applications in which, at the time of addressing school Spanish entrepreneur Juan Perteguer has created the platform Superacademy“To help students who need support, private classes, both in their duties, as in languages ​​and access to EVAU.”

Everything contributes, with control, to access an increasingly better, more efficient education, without the empire of the data hit the human factor. As Garzón has published in one of his writings: «In 5-10 years, AI could be able to offer fully immersive learning experiences through Increased and virtual reality technologies. The advances in natural language processing will allow the systems to understand and respond to the emotions and needs of students with unprecedented precision. On the other hand, the ability of the AI ​​to analyze and register a large volume of data will be used to predict academic performance, so you can act and take measures before school failure occurs ».