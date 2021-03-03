Spain is one of the countries best positioned to consider hepatitis C eradicated. One of the challenges to reach this milestone is to be able to treat a small segment of the population that is infected with the virus that causes this disease, but is unaware of their situation. . According to the latest seroprevalence study carried out by the Ministry of Health, 0.22% of the population (more than 20,000 people) has an active infection, although they do not know it.

However, as José Luis Castro, head of the Digestive System section of the Severo Ochoa University Hospital in Leganés, explains, they can benefit from medicines that, since 2015, have been a true revolution in the treatment of the disease. These are direct-acting antivirals that cure 97% of patients. The treatment, which lasts between eight and twelve weeks, has hardly any side effects. “We have to find these patients so that they take advantage of the treatment,” he details.

The Severo Ochoa University Hospital in Leganés (Madrid) is carrying out a pioneering project in which, with the collaboration of Gilead y artificial intelligence (AI) is used to locate these people. Known as Project IntelligenceC, its purpose is to detect untreated diagnosed HCV patients for their automatic referral to treatment, as well as the automated diagnosis of the profiles of patients with a higher risk of HCV infection, through computer algorithms in history systems electronic clinic.

Cristina García Fernández, ‘key account manager’ at the Spanish subsidiary of the German digital health company CGM Clinical, explains that two methods are used to detect this population potentially susceptible to having the disease. On the one hand, the opportunistic screening of a potential population cohort “who goes to the hospital for any other reason.” Based on clinical parameters recorded in his history, “if serological tests (anti-HCV determination) have not been performed but they do have a positive result in this screening, the detection of circulating HCV RNA is carried out.” The second method is to search for hidden infected patients. “A complete review of the clinical databases is done – he explains – to detect infected patients with positive results of the serological test, but who have not yet been treated for the virus.”

Less aggressive



To make this possible, the hospital databases, both in serology and in clinical history, have to be used to identify which patients have antibodies and have left the system. “We still find that there are patients who do not know these new, less aggressive treatments,” laments Dr. Castro, who assures that the challenge for many hepatologists is to identify this hidden population. “With the new treatment we began to heal patients en masse, but – he points out – there comes a time when we do not find more patients that we have to treat.”

Applying AI here – points out Castro – makes it possible to identify as soon as possible people “carriers of this hidden virus C, which prevents it from perpetuating”, that is, reinfection. A situation that occurs especially in some groups at risk and more difficult to control, such as patients with HIV or with homosexual sexual practices or ‘chemsex’ (with drugs). “We have the therapeutic tools to cure the disease, so we have to be able to apply them to all the people who have it,” he stresses.

To do this, he adds, “the circuit must be well organized to have a medical assessment of the patients as quickly as possible and that they can receive treatment in the most agile way.” In addition, this doctor is hopeful that this project can also be applied to the fight against other types of diseases.