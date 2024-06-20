AI, Safe Superintelligence the first company that prioritizes security over business

Safe Superintelligence Inc is a new company entering the artificial intelligence arena. And it seems to be not just any competitor because his “number one” is Ilya Sutskever, the thirty-eight-year-old lead scientist and co-founder of Sam Altman’s OpenAI. The machine learning super expert, with dual Israeli-Canadian nationality and born in Russia, had worked with independent directors to get Sam Altman fired (failed attempt) at OpenAI.

Sutskever stood out because he challenged the company’s strategy which, according to him, was prioritizing business and not safety in AI development. After the failure of the revolt he apologized, saying that he deeply regretted his participation in the project. “It was never my intention to harm OpenAI. I love everything we have built together and will do everything I can to bring the company together,” he stressed before resigning.

AI, Safe Superintelligence will be headquartered in Palo Alto, California and Tel Aviv

The company, needless to say, will be based in the United States, in Palo Alto, California and Tel Aviv, Israel. Sutskever, just a month after his exit from OpenAI, founded the new “creature” underlining on social media X that “Superintelligence is within reach. Building secure superintelligence (SSI) is the most important technical problem of our time. We launched the world’s first SSI laboratory, with one goal and one product: safe superintelligence. It’s called Safe Superintelligence Inc.”

Now the scientist leads the new company together with another former OpenAI employee, Daniel Levy, and 32-year-old Daniel Gross, a Jerusalem-born entrepreneur, co-founder of the Cue search engine, sold to Apple in 2013. The entrepreneur also invested in several technology companies such as Instacart, Figma, GitHub, Airtable, Rippling and Coinbase.

The goal of the new company is clear “Secure superintelligence is our mission, our name and the entire roadmap of our products, because it is our only goal. Our team, our investors and our business model are aligned to achieve the SSI. We plan to improve our capabilities as quickly as possible, ensuring that our safety always comes first. In this way we will be able to grow peacefully.” In this race into the future the new company thus seems to stand out from competitors who, beyond security, carry out research but above all aim to create new products and services that produce profits useful for investing in researchers and computing capacity.