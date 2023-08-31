Mexico City. In the context of its 80th anniversary, the Universidad Iberoamericana (Uia) Mexico City organized the international forum Building the future of artificial intelligence, with the purpose of analyzing the current state and perspectives of this technology.

The role of universities in the design and implementation of solutions based on this development in different sectors cannot be left out of the discussion.

In the table The impact of AI in today’s life, Franciscan theologian Paolo Benanti said that it is one of the greatest inventions of culture since the creation of the printing press. While this allowed publications to multiply, there was no longer just one book, artificial intelligence does not replace research, but rather expands it, he commented.

For the British architect Chantal Matar, one of the risks of using this technology is to make users “lazy”, although at the same time “it makes us more efficient”. It also allows the creation of “our own applications based on personal interests.” Also, when it comes to creating something like an album cover, you have more control without a third party involved.

According to the British economist Edmond Awad, universities have a responsibility to teach students to work with this resource. He recommended not limiting the study of artificial intelligence to a specific field. Higher education institutions should encourage more cooperation between different departments, he added.

In turn, the British expert Wayne Holmes, whose research is based on a critical perspective, expressed his concern when there is a “direct intervention with artificial intelligence.” This is the case, for example, of using it for admission services for new students and it focuses on profiles that are not relevant to the university, he asserted.

There is a “huge gap” between what is seen and what is actually accurate, he stressed, and proposed “working with our students to motivate them to use artificial intelligence with a critical eye. She emphasized that the information it provides “is not neutral”, but that there are many interests behind it, for example, of an economic nature.

At Oxford University, where Holmes is a professor, there are “22 projects, all managed directly by students, which are related, for example, to ethics” and its application. He assured that “the big change” will come from the students, not from the teachers.

“autonomous decision”

The Japanese engineer Minoru Asada brought up the use of robots. He assured that at present this technology and the robots are no longer objects, so now they can decide for themselves. It would be necessary to see “how its functionality affects society”.

At the panel moderated by Alejandro Anaya Muñoz, the vice-chancellor asked the participants if artificial intelligence should be taught as an independent study option; Chantal Matar considered it a big step to think about incorporating it into the study plans, and according to Awad, “it is not yet time to think about an independent degree.”

There should be a series of courses and students should be in charge of putting together their own plan, he added. When it comes to teaching artificial intelligence, what else is offered to students?, she asked, and also asked if the next discovery will only mean an expansion of technological resources.

For Holmes, it is not necessary to focus on what this advance can do, but to see the human impact “and do it at the beginning of the process, not at the end.”

What impact will artificial intelligence have on the universities of the future? asked the vice-rector of the Ibero. Benanti recognized that it is a challenge to face; however, first we will have to “review our mission at the university.” He expressed the fear of many that the teacher who does not use it well will be excluded and removed. For the religious, it is about “an individual alliance between the teacher and the institution of higher education.”

Although student/teacher contact will change, you still want to study for a college degree and receive a degree. In other words, attending the university in person and interacting is part of the learning process, not just listening to lectures.

Holmes doubted that he would ever “see artificial intelligence working with a student in a personal relationship as a teacher.” Asada added that the teacher can actually design the technology.

When asked by the student public, Benanti assured that if the use of this intelligence is not regulated, the gap between rich and poor will grow.