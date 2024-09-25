Mexico City.- The increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) processes is accelerating energy consumption, which will lead to greater emissions of pollutants, warned Rebeca Hwang, partner at Kalei and Nahuel Ventures funds.

At the second edition of the “Trade Hub Cuatoms & Trade Innovation Summit”, the specialist explained that the increased energy consumption of these processes is already a challenge for Silicon Valley.

“For every computing process, for example, if we ask a question to Google versus GPT Chat, the processing intensity is 100 to one. Nvidia just released other chips that use 300 times more energy per unit than the previous one,” he explained. Under that scenario, he said that companies that develop and adopt this type of technology will have a higher percentage of emissions contrary to their perspectives of reducing them by 2050.

The directive exemplified that currently energy consumption by AI processes is 0.5 percent of the global total, equivalent to the demand of an entire country.

“Argentina as a whole consumes energy equivalent to what we can apply to AI and we are only at the beginning,” he predicted.

They see a necessary transition

Meeting with members of the Confederation of Customs Agents Associations of the Mexican Republic (Caaarem), Rebeca Hwang said that the adoption of AI processes will be essential for companies, especially to be competitive and reduce operating costs.

“It’s a cost issue. If the competition has a cost of 10 percent of any process you can imagine that can be automated, if you’re paying 10 times more for those processes than the competition, they’re going to charge more, but in a process that is a commodity it’s going to be more difficult, so there’s no alternative but to make that consolidation with artificial intelligence,” he added. However, in cases like Mexico and even the United States, the adoption of AI, like Chat GPT is lower compared to other nations, he warned. “Although the cradle of the creation of artificial intelligence today is in San Francisco, in fact almost all the money that is being contributed to AI, half of it goes through San Francisco, at this moment, the implementation and use of these technologies is being accelerated in other countries of the world,” he explained. According to data from Chat GPT, India is the first country in adoption of the technology, followed by Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, while the United States and Mexico are still in a stage of recognition and recreational use, rather than productive.