THE’artificial intelligence (AI) is on everyone’s lips. ChatGPT, voice assistants, autonomous vehicles: it seems that AI is about to revolutionize every aspect of our lives. But behind the scenes, the reality is very different. A recent study reveals that over 80% of AI projects failan alarming failure rate that raises doubts about the future of this technology.

The main cause of this failure, according to a recent study published in RAND, is surprisingly simple: companies often rush into developing AI solutions without having a clear understanding of the problems that they want to solve. They focus on the technology, on its potential, on the “wow” effect it can create, but they lose sight of the final goal.

Then there are those cases where AI projects fail because the organization lacks the data needed to adequately train an effective model, or lacks the infrastructure to manage its data and deploy completed AI models, or because AI is expected to solve problems that are still beyond its scope.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

It’s like having a very powerful hammer and desperately looking for a nail to hammer in, even where it doesn’t need it. AI, no matter how sophisticated, is not a magic wand. If it is not applied to the right problem, with clear and measurable objectives, it is destined to fail.

OpenAIthe company behind the famous ChatGPT, is a clear example of this. Despite the global success of its chatbot, the company expects losses of 5 billion dollars in 2024. A paradox that demonstrates how even the most innovative and promising AI projects can collide with harsh economic reality.

The key to success, according to experts, is simple: before investing in technology, you need to invest in understanding. Understand the problem thoroughly, analyze it from every angle, define realistic and measurable goals. Only then can AI express its full potential, turning from a high cost into a profitable investment.

Artificial intelligence still has a long way to go. The challenges are many, from high costs to a lack of quality data, to the inherent limitations of the technology itself. But the opportunities are just as great.

AI has the potential to improve our lives in ways we can only imagine today. To seize these opportunities, however, a change in mindset is needed. It is no longer enough to chase the most advanced technology, even at the cost of creating something too extreme: we must start from the problem, and use AI as a tool to solve it. Only in this way can we transform AI from an expensive dream into a concrete and successful reality.

