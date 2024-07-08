The Week: AI won’t learn to understand humor because it’s subjective

Artificial intelligence (AI) cannot understand humor and is not capable of generating jokes and memes. About this reports The Week magazine.

The media report, based on a review of scientific papers, says that AI is unlikely to be able to understand humor and learn to write jokes. AI researchers around the world generally agree that generative artificial intelligence can find itself in an absurd situation and be funny by accident, but the machine is unlikely to be able to mass-produce comedy.

According to University of Delaware scientist Ishaani Priyadarshini, in order to understand even the simplest internet meme, AI needs to go through several levels of understanding. The specialist is sure that jokes and memes are unattainable for AI due to their subjectivity, and in this, humans are significantly superior to machines.

Also, comedy routines often go beyond the bounds of decency and political correctness, while AI is a conservative technology that adheres to strict rules.

According to University College Dublin professor Tony Veale, robots and AI models could theoretically learn to write jokes. To do this, they would have to work with absurdity, which is considered the basis of humor. Such a model would be programmed to identify inconsistencies and deviations from established norms.

