07/15/2023

every day to artificial intelligence (AI) has caused more frisson. O ChatGPTfrom the company OpenIA, with its ability to present solutions, has helped this boom. An advanced technological tool that generates curiosity, debates and a lot of money. Because of her, or rather because of the market’s enthusiasm for her, the American nvidia reached a valuation of US$ 1 trillion and joined a select group of companies that reached this value.

Among them, the big techs apple ($2.9 trillion), Microsoft ($2.5 trillion), Google/Alphabet ($1.5 trillion) and amazon ($1.3 trillion). But Nvidia differs from them in form.

While the giants are protagonists and offer technology at the end of the process for their customers, Nvidia works behind the scenes by providing processing capacity for these big techs to develop their solutions.

With so many advances in artificial intelligence in such a short time, the recurring question is: where are we going? For Márcio Aguiar, Nvidia Business Director in Latin America, it is not for us, mere mortals, to be frightened by robots. Control will still be in the hands of humans.

MONEY — How did Nvidia arrive at a valuation of US$ 1 trillion?

MARCIO AGUIAR — It is a work that has been built over the last 15 years. Obviously, in the past we did not imagine reaching that US$ 1 trillion, this was not considered by us, despite the hum-zum-zum of the market. It is a very satisfactory result. It shows that we have always been on the right path, taking one step at a time.

Much owes to the explosion of ChatGPT. It’s a never-ending revolution in performance computing. Today, a lot of computational power is needed, not only in the physical issue of hardware but also in the optimization of development platforms, which allow people in companies to develop their own processing systems, using very heavy language models. I would say that within a period of up to a year, machines will be much smarter than they are now when it comes to creating content using artificial intelligence techniques.

What types of content do you foresee being created?

Of the most diverse. Just like a human being thinks. But obviously it’s not that the machine is going to replace the human. There must always be the human on the other side validating and making decisions that are right for our society. The big companies that are cloud service providers, such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, have invested heavily in their own natural language processing infrastructures. Microsoft is one of the main ones with the partnership and investment they have [na empresa OpenIA, do ChatGPT].

Although this model is being disseminated with more emphasis now, it did not start recently.

To process these natural language models, very robust equipment is required. It’s not multiple devices, it’s a system with multiple GPUs [sigla para Graphics Processing Unit ou Unidade de Processamento Gráfico]. The less you distribute this data to be processed, the more accuracy and better response time you will have. In 2017, the first Nvidia customer on an architecture with 8 GPUs was the founder of ChatGPT [Sam Altman]. our CEO [Jensen Huang] saw what he was trying to develop, as he had participated in some competitions using artificial intelligence techniques for image recognition, but he had no processing. They worked together to achieve this processing. Of course, the hardware issue was all signed by us. And he founded OpenIA, launched ChatGPT and had a boom. At the end of 2022 Microsoft announced the result of natural language techniques with more than 10 thousand GPUs. This opened the eyes of its competitors and they all came after Nvidia to be able to invest in this infrastructure.

The creator of ChatGPT is ahead of its time. How does Nvidia manage to provide infrastructure?

In several industries we are ahead because, when the company allowed our processors to be programmable, freeing data scientists to develop on top of our platform, we took a big leap. But it is still little used or explored by the scientific community, because we were bringing a new concept, this issue of parallel programming. Our GPUs, which at the time were developed for the gaming market, were being used for the professional computer graphics market. And we launched a GPU platform to meet this demand. Then came data scientists more focused on applications in physics, chemistry, biology, where there was a lot of mathematical power to be processed. And we released a new GPU just to cater to this user group. And since 2015 we have been experimenting with AI.

And what will the next wave be?

It will continue to be the deepening of neural networks for these natural language processing techniques, from ChatGPT4, for example. The boom we are experiencing today from ChatGPT is still 3.0, which was released in 2020. Now that there is processing, everyone has woken up. People are starting to load their structured data in the best possible way and put it in the supercomputer, in the super-neural network, to be trained.

Will there be other consequences?

Yes. This also raises several other points. For example, a company and its employees use ChatGPT, which is open, and this starts to bring up some intellectual property issues. So Nvidia, aware of all this, has its own neural network for these issues, called Nemo. For a company that intends to develop its own ChatGPT, with all the development tools and will use its own data and will train all that content for its needs. Because at some point relevant data will leak.

And what are the most imminent trends?

There is the issue of bringing the physical world into the virtual world. Robotization techniques will be able to allow, for example, the industry to create environments and scenarios bringing the concepts of robotics, physics, to make that environment increasingly safer and more productive. Robots that are being guided and trained today by neural networks, but that will also have perception, vision, will anticipate certain situations. Like us human beings, who can predict that where there is smoke there can be fire. The robot has this question of perception.

It will be quite a power to robots…

We have an analogy that says that everything that moves within the world we live in will be autonomous. It is not taking power of creation from humans. We know that every human being has their abilities. Am I going to let the computer do everything for me? There is no such thing, but the computer can help with a lot. This has no return.

Many things are surprising people. Is it to scare you?

We are creating a new group of researchers. Companies have the data and have always wanted to do this type of product development, improve customer relationships and, with that, they will really be able to put everything into practice. I see companies using artificial intelligence techniques for the good of their business and they are much more efficient, attracting better professionals. It’s not a matter of scaring, because we already benefit from artificial intelligence. If you call an app a car, if you orient yourself using a geolocation app, you are already using AI techniques. Now, the question is knowing how to take advantage of technology.

When it is said that the robot will have perceptions very close to those of humans, this can raise some questions, right?

I understand that side. We’ve been thinking a lot about it. But the question is experience, depending on the company’s business model. There are several changes when we talk about AI. And the name says it all, it’s artificial. We are the ones who hold the intelligence and power to develop new concepts. We are going through a transformation. In the past, I used to go to shopping malls more often, today I buy almost everything on Amazon. But for it to be so efficient at delivering something to us in 24 hours, it has to be very well automated.

What about Brazilian companies? How are you positioning yourself in the face of all this?

We have a very strong arm in the oil and gas market, given the prominence that Brazil represents on the global stage. Brazilian companies like Petrobras, Vale, large banks… And the engineering and construction industry, which is resorting to these techniques of creating virtual scenarios in order to better simulate or predict a new building. These are still starting to really embrace these concepts.

A certain democratization of sectors?

We participate in many forums and the decision makers within these organizations already have a lot of knowledge in technology, but not necessarily in artificial intelligence. So, there is a lot of hesitation. Changing the concept of the business structure and adopting a new computational concept takes time. We have done a lot of talks to demystify this.

And what about the government’s vision for technology? Several countries have a public sector that is more digitized than ours…

We had meetings with some federal agencies. Brasilia is starting to wake up to also benefit from these artificial intelligence techniques, mainly in the matter of the police. To better use this data to fight crimes, to have better control, since the technology is available. But we have to train data scientists who will work on these projects. Just buying the high-performance technology or the latest technology through bidding will not cut the bill. Because the lowest price wins. And technology doesn’t work like that.

Does the bidding model for technology have to change? For a more direct purchase perhaps?

I understand that this is not the case. Without going into the merits of government policy, it also has a lot to do with policies for the acquisition and adoption of new computational concepts. In the great powers there are pre-defined funds for investment, in which that purchase is made because they want to develop something and it will require a system.























