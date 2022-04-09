Artificial intelligence systems are capable of unbelievable things. The one we’re showing you today, for example, is capable of predicting a person’s face only through voice. This system can be very beneficial, but it will also have its disadvantages.

This artificial intelligence system, whose study was published in PNAS (Procedures of the US National Academy, in free translation), is capable of detecting a person’s age, gender and origin from their voice. In this way, it brings together elements to create a face as close as possible to the real thing.

+ Anti-fraud Artificial Intelligence

The question that motivated the researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is to understand to what extent it is possible to perceive the appearance of a person using only the way he speaks. Therefore, they started a project that intends to train an algorithm to generate the physical characteristics of a person from their voice.

The result of this project is called Speech2Face and, based on a neural network, it is capable of developing a virtual face very similar to that of a human being just by listening to a few seconds of audio of your voice, highlighting age, gender and origin.

To be able to do this, the artificial intelligence system underwent a training process that consisted of studying the correlations between the voice and the face of thousands of people, through videos on YouTube. In this way, the algorithm guaranteed an array of references that allow it to recreate a face without knowing the original.

Although the system does not recreate exact images, the MIT investigators assure that this was not the objective either. In fact, the project intends for the artificial intelligence system to recreate a person’s face, recovering physical characteristics that are correlated with their voice.

This type of artificial intelligence system could be a method to generate avatars of criminals, for example. However, it can also serve less laudable ends, such as replicating a person’s identity.

