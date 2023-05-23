There are two things that no one has stopped talking about this year, artificial intelligence and the movie Super Mario Bros... well three things, because right now everything is about Tears of the Kingdombut that is another topic.

Twitter user ComicStream asked an artificial intelligence named Midjourney to create their own versions of the characters that star in the movie. Super Mario Bros. but in a more realistic way, the result could not have been more surprising.

Peach

This is how artificial intelligence sees Peach, she looks like a doll right? I also feel like it has a bit of a JRPG flair to it, awesome.

Bowser

Wow! This guy is scary. Although it seems that Bowser is originally a kind of turtle, here we see his “dragonesque” features accentuated. It looks like a mix between the classic Asian dragon and a bit of what we see in series like Game of Thrones.

Mario

As for Mario… I don’t know friends, I feel like he has too fine features, don’t you think? Although if the artificial intelligence has in his data that Italians are very attractive men, I can’t blame her.

Luigi

For some reason, Luigi’s look doesn’t seem as out of place to me as Mario’s, could it be that we’ve always thought of Luigi as skinny and Mario as stocky and short? What I would like to know is how this AI would represent Waluigi, because, look at this:

Bowsette

Bowsette does not appear in the movie Super Mario Bros. But of course it was going to be a request once they got into it.

Yoshi

Mario’s faithful companion, our favorite dinosaur Yoshi, could not be missing, if I had to put a but it would be the lack of his shell, but, just look how adorable he looks, we forgive him everything.

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: They say that this type of artificial intelligence is going to put artists out of work, I don’t think so, in the end the references that these models take are from works created by humans, if you can see, the AIs have a very marked style that I don’t believe that they can vary as easily as a human (for the moment).