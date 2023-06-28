An algorithm that is trained to predict skin cancer, but of which only 4 percent of the data used concerns people with dark skin, makes less good predictions for them. An American model that calculates patients’ health risks and is based on healthcare costs incurred offers the black population less care – because they already received less care in the past.

These are examples of artificially intelligent (AI) models in healthcare that work out better for one than for the other. For such models, data is everything. But only when that data is really 100 percent representative can these models perform well for every group. This is very important in healthcare. Already in 2021 experts warned in a report for “algorithmic discrimination” due to bias.

A model that works better for one group than for another can maintain or even exacerbate inequality, says Michel van Genderen. He is an internist-intensivist at the Erasmus MC in Rotterdam and co-initiator of the Responsible and Ethical AI in Healthcare Lab of that hospital. That lab started this month. Doctors, technicians, nurses and ethicists think about the ethically responsible application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. The idea behind it: consultation between people from clinical practice, technicians who design the models and ethicists with their own considerations can bring problems to the surface and lead to solutions.

Relieve care

There is little time for those reflections, says Van Genderen. The demand for care is increasing, as is the staff shortage. The limit to the health care system has been reached, according to a report from the Council for Public Health and Society this month. “A large part of the solution is in AI models that can relieve the burden on care provision. It is not possible to stop innovation: it is urgently needed now, we have enough problems to solve. But we do have to come up with frameworks with which this can be done in a safe manner.”

Assumptions and biases can become “entrenched” in AI models

Healthcare is already using certain applications of artificial intelligence. For example, the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam and the Maasstad Hospital in Rotterdam have recently started using discharge software in intensive care. Here, a computer model calculates the probability that a patient will quickly return or die after being discharged from the ICU. Erasmus MC also uses such discharge software for patients who have undergone cancer surgery. This hospital is also developing a ‘decubitus model’ to predict the risk of pressure ulcers in the ICU. And it is working on a model that indicates what the best treatment will be for patients with heart failure.

These applications should reduce the pressure on healthcare. In the case of heart patients, for example, it could mean that doctors switch more quickly to medication that the patient can take at home, so that the hospital does not have to administer it. As a result, patients can go home earlier. Discharge software also serves that function, and can also help the doctor make decisions faster.

Van Genderen: “The big fear is that AI will replace humans in healthcare. But if we use AI in the right way, it keeps care human: staff can pay more attention to patients instead of running from bed to bed feeling exhausted.”

But: how do you know whether the model performs as well for patient A as it does for patient B? When people choose, they often use foreknowledge, assumptions, beliefs – which makes their choice biased: it contains ‘bias’. And people make and feed the models, as a result of which that bias becomes ‘anchored’, says Van Genderen. “If we can identify the shortcomings of each model at an early stage, we can also act on them.” By adding more data from underrepresented groups, for example, or correcting for this with mathematical methods.

The discharge software for oncological surgery at Erasmus MC has been developed with patient data from that hospital itself. Van Genderen: “That is a completely different population than in the Northern Netherlands, for example. But you want the model to perform just as well there.” That is why he argues for the exchange of ‘intelligence’ between hospitals.

It is important that the doctor can always check how and why a model arrives at a prediction, says Jessica Workum, intensivist at the Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital and AI consultant at software company Pacmed. “Developers and suppliers must provide insight into how a model was created and how it makes decisions. What counts in that?”

Healthcare providers themselves need to become “AI literate,” she says. “We need to know what a model is and be able to recognize whether it is appropriate for the patient facing us. For example, by being aware of the dataset on which the model has been trained.”

It is important for doctors to be in charge of every decision, says American expert Reggie Townsend. He is an artificial intelligence ethics advisor at software company SAS and a member of the NAIAC AI Committee that advises the US government. “The biggest pitfall is that we rely too much on AI. Judging by the news, you would think that AI will solve all the world’s problems, or make humanity obsolete.”

What to do if you hear ‘beep’

Humans – the doctor, in this case – must make their own choices, aided by advice from AI models. Townsend: “When you walk through a hospital, you hear ‘beep’ everywhere. It’s the doctors who decide what to do with that ‘beep’. It should be the same with artificial intelligence; let the doctor decide what to do with the results of such a system.”

Van Genderen compares it to the Supplementary Affair, where civil servants duped people on the basis of ‘biased’ algorithms. “How much has the model been blindly followed there? What was the role of the official in this? We already have to think about what the healthcare provider needs to make decisions based on AI models. It’s not like ChatGPT: let people use it and we’ll learn. In healthcare, we cannot make mistakes and see where things go wrong.”