The “Moon Shoe” from Nike Vitra Design Museum

Form follows function, nowhere is this well-known design motto more true than in sport. The Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein is showing the interplay between sport, science and design with an exhibition dedicated to the Nike brand. Three sections of the exhibition trace the rise of the sneaker manufacturer, founded in 1972, to become a global sports industry corporation, while another section is devoted to the influence of designers and target groups outside of sport. Most of the exhibits, such as the “Moon Shoe” shown here from the year the company was founded, come from the company’s collection of 200,000 objects. The exhibition opens on September 21st; admission is 15 euros. jwin.

Fully automatic from Wilfa Marco Dettweiler

Wilfa attracted attention a few years ago with a stylish filter coffee machine. Then other kitchen appliances followed in the portfolio. Now the Norwegians are inviting people to coffee again. The new fully automatic machine stands out for its compactness. It is only 18 centimeters wide. The water tank with a volume of 1.5 liters is located at the back. The brewing temperature is expected to be between 92 and 96 degrees Celsius. The fact that the grinder can grind up to 12 grams per cup seems unusually high. We do not know how many drinks the “user-friendly” screen offers. Hopefully only a few, the pseudo-variety of fully automatic machines is annoying. At 700 euros, Wilfa is positioned in a price segment that is well occupied. made.

Manufacturer

Artificial intelligence is also making its way onto the Carrera race track. The traditional manufacturer’s latest creation is called Carrera Hybrid. It heralds the end of sliding contacts and driving on rails. Track sections are included, but driving on other smooth surfaces is also possible. The vehicles are no longer controlled by a hand controller, but by a smartphone app, which uses AI to simulate tire wear and driving behavior. If you don’t have a partner to play with at home, you can compete against online opponents in a time trial. Carrera Hybrid will hit stores on October 31st with two Porsche models each in two different colors and will cost 150 euros. pjh.

The top model from Garmin Manufacturer