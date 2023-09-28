USA.- Myuri Thiruna, a Toronto-based photographer who works on her own, frequently used an Instagram post to comment on photography with other users.

Although she said she had stopped doing it two years ago, feeling “tired” by the demands of social media and chasing followers and trends.

Then, in July, Thiruna discovered Soup Pot, a new social media invitation where people can create fantastic images of themselves with artificial intelligence and share them with others.

Enthralled by these abilities, she created AI images that showed her sitting on a unicorn floating in an ocean and wearing a jacket made from Froot Loops.

Thiruna, 33, also commented on other users’ posts, chatting with them and creating images together. She now spends about five hours a day interacting with other people on the app, she said.

“I’ve met a lot of people on this app that I didn’t know before, this goes beyond just posting and getting likes,” he added.

“It’s a meaningful connection with people and I also get inspired by what they are doing.”

Social media apps are starting to integrate artificial intelligence into their imaging capabilities to make their platforms more social.

After Facebook and Instagram and other apps have become more corporate over the years, AI images present a way to bring back the whimsy and fun so that users can rediscover what they once thought about. was the whole point of the platforms: sharing and interacting with each other.

Large social platforms and new apps alike are incorporating AI imaging functionality.

Last month, Snapchat announced Dreams, an AI imaging feature that allows users in Britain, Australia and New Zealand to create wacky selfies.

Last year, TikTok unveiled several filter apps that use artificial intelligence to transform selfies into comical style or dreamlike characters.

BeFake, a social app launched in August, is also experimenting with selfies and intelligence images