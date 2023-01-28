Researchers at the University of Nottingham and Bradford have used facial recognition technology to identify the author of the painting, known as Tondo de Brecy. Its author was most likely the Italian Renaissance artist Raphael, writes ArtNews.

In a publication dated January 26, it is said that during the experiment, the similarity of the face of the Madonna with the baby in the painting “Tondo de Brasi” and “Sistine Madonna” by Raphael was revealed. Analysis of digital images and comparison of figures in both works showed that the facial features of the Madonnas are 97% similar, and those of the child are 86% similar.

University of Nottingham Honorary Fellow Dr Christopher Brooke said the figures indicated “a very high statistical probability that works are by the same author”.

Brook, an expert in digital image analysis, collaborated with University of Bradford professor of visual computing Hassan Ugail, professor of molecular spectroscopy Howell Edwards, and art researcher and honorary secretary of the Fondation de Brecy Timothy Benoy wrote a paper about this discovery.

Ugail has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) facial recognition system that can identify patterns in images and videos with a much higher level of accuracy than the human eye.

Businessman and art collector George Lester Winward bought the Tondo de Brecy in 1981. Windward established the de Brecy Foundation in 1995, two years before his death, to preserve the art collection and make the items available for further study.

The study of the painting “Tondo de Brecy” has three and a half decades. The painting was first identified as a “possible Raphael” by Harriet Owen Hughes in 2000.

