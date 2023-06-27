Diego Sousai

As artificial intelligence continues to expand into dental and medical uses, dentists are relying on the technology to quickly and accurately detect and prevent periodontitis, cavities, bone loss and other gum health issues.

Now, VideaHealth, a medical technology company in Boston, United States, has created a dental AI platform that is available to 90% of dental offices in the US, the company said.

The FDA-approved system analyzes patients’ X-ray images using an algorithm trained on hundreds of millions of data points — more than 50 times the number of X-rays most dentists see in their lifetime, according to the company – to provide treatment recommendations for patients.

With traditional dental exams, X-ray analysis is used for diagnosis and treatment planning – but 50% of dental caries are missed and 30% result in misdiagnosis, said Florian Hillen, founder and CEO of VideaHealth and AI researcher at Harvard Business School.

His company’s system “identifies 43% more cavities and reduces the misdiagnosis rate by 50%, in addition to reducing false positives by 15%,” he said. “Our analysis allows for more accurate diagnoses and better preventive care.”

In addition to enabling faster, more accurate discoveries, VideAI also gives dentists the data and confidence to better engage with their patients, Hillen said.

For patients, the AI ​​tool helps improve their oral health by detecting cavities, abscesses, injuries and oral diseases before these problems develop into much bigger problems.

“With the right dental care, the risk of medical complications from diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses can be significantly reduced,” Hillen said.

Historically, patients haven’t always accepted their dentist’s recommendations, Hillen noted. As a result, dental problems continue to get worse until there is a significant problem.

Hillen said he sees AI as “the great equalizer” as it can provide unbiased, data-driven analysis that the dentist and patient can review and discuss together.























