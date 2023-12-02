Research analyzes the disease in the colorectal region; tool can help health professionals in the treatment

A study released in the magazine Scientific Reports indicates that models based on artificial intelligence are capable of predicting the death and survival rates of patients with colorectal cancer with almost 80% accuracy. According to the authors, the results show that these tools can be useful for planning and evaluating health services, as well as guiding referral protocols.

Colorectal tumors are one of the most common types of cancer in the world, with almost 2 million new cases per year and a tendency for this number to increase. In Brazil, data from Inca (National Cancer Institute) indicate the emergence of 44,000 new cases annually, 70% in the Southeast and South regions.

Machine learning techniques based on artificial intelligence have been increasingly used to predict mortality and survival rates due to their ability to improve automatically, without the need for constant programming – unlike statistical models used in epidemiological studies which, as reality changes, they become obsolete and less accurate.

The study is supported for the Fapesp (Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo) through the project “Cancer Control in the State of São Paulo: from knowledge to action”, which designs strategies to control the disease in a short space of time. The work was one of the first to predict the survival of cancer patients based on a large database using AI and to verify the validity of these models in Brazil.

The research involved groups from Fosp (Oncocentro Foundation of the State of São Paulo), from the Faculty of Public Health of USP (University of São Paulo), AC Camargo Hospital and IMT (Mauá Institute of Technology).

De-identified information on socioeconomic status, clinical and care characteristics and survival of 31,916 colorectal cancer patients treated in more than 70 hospitals in the State of São Paulo from 2000 to 2021 belong to the Hospital Cancer Registry of the State of São Paulo, administered by Fosp.

The researchers evaluated and compared the prediction validity of 3 AI algorithms: Random Forest, Naive Bayes and XGBoost. The latter presented the best result, correctly predicting 77% of deaths and 77% of survival (at 1, 3 and 5 years from tumor diagnosis).

“The performance of the 3 models showed a hit rate of 76% to 77%”says Lucas Buk Cardoso, researcher at NSEE (Embedded Electronic Systems Center) at the Mauá Institute of Technology and 1st author of the study. “In addition, it was possible to obtain the most important patient data for predictions – placed as inputs for AI –, allowing a better understanding of the size of the impact of this information and validation with the knowledge already disseminated in the area”.

The most important input in all models was the clinical staging of the cancer, which contains information about the degree of the disease – the more advanced, the more decisive for predicting death. Other important information was related to the treatment carried out, such as surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, in addition to the presence of recurrence, indicating whether the cancer returned or not, the patient’s age and year of diagnosis of the disease.

The variables that best predicted survival in XGBoost were clinical stage, surgery performed, hospital treatment, age and year of diagnosis.

Practical and methodological advances

According to the authors, the study has the potential to be the first of many that will allow the simulation of scenarios and impacts on the survival of cancer patients. With the information obtained, better clinical and management decisions in public health can be made.

“This type of assessment can indicate models that will serve as instruments for decision-making by managers in moments of potential disruption in health services, as happens in pandemics, for example”it says Tatiana Toporcovprofessor at the Faculty of Public Health at USP and co-author of the article.

Vanderlei Cunha Parroprofessor at the Mauá Institute of Technology, highlights the nature of evaluating the boundaries between statistical methods and those that use machine learning.

“Such an investigation may also give rise to a methodological review, with new data to be included and others to be excluded.”

The article “Machine learning for predicting survival of colorectal cancer patients” can be read in this link.

With information from Fapesp Agency.