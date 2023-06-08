Madrid. The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, explained that artificial intelligence (AI) “helps” managers to make the “most accurate” decisions, but stressed that “the human factor will always exist” and explained how it is used in professional football. to fix match times, detect illegal broadcasts and predict player injuries.

“AI has become popular in the field of access. We had been applying it four years ago. What ChatGPT has done is that any citizen can access it. It will increase efficiency and when making decisions, look for the most accurate ones and with the most data, but there will always be a human factor, ”he added at the 11th edition of the South Summit, in Madrid.

In this sense, Javier Tebas, who shared a round table with Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft Spain, indicated that ChatGPT users always add “personal touches. AI has become popular and the key is how we are going to use it. You will be able to ask them about the audiences in Pakistan and Japan and predict the audience in the next few years. You can predict, but you don’t know if there is a Japanese at Getafe, ”he clarified.