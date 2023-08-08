Home page World

Researchers advise caution – not only when choosing a password, but also when typing it in. Artificial intelligence is said to be able to steal passwords from Skype and Zoom.

LONDON/MUNICH – British researchers recently found that artificial intelligence (AI) could compromise password security. During video calls on Skype, Zoom and Co., it should be able to identify keyboard tones and “hear” passwords. Users should keep this in mind to protect their passwords.

Attention users of Skype and Zoom: AI enables password theft via keyboard tones

Everyone is saying that machine intelligence is both a blessing and a curse. Not only scientists, but also former AI drivers à la visionary Elon Musk and Google pioneer Geoffrey Hinton do not shy away from addressing the far-reaching risks of artificial intelligence. Current research by scientists from the Universities of London, Durham and Surrey shows that an AI should be able to record passwords as they are entered during digital conferences. This possible security gap is significant, after all, video calls have become an integral part of everyday working life since Corona.

As part of this AI research the scientists proceeded as follows: They pressed the numbers from 0 to 9 and letters from A to Z on a MacBook several times with varying pressure and fingers. This enabled the AI ​​to develop a frequency profile. The newly learned technique of recognizing letters and numbers based on the key tone was tested in both Skype and Zoom conferences. The success rate was high: the AI ​​successfully recognized 91.7 percent of the keys entered via Skype and 93 percent via Zoom.

You should bear this in mind when entering your password during video calls on Skype and Zoom

In order to make it more difficult for an AI to steal passwords, the research team derives various user recommendations based on the knowledge they have gathered. Avoiding too simple passwords and choosing more complex variants with special characters and upper and lower case is recommended anyway. The frequent use of the shift key could also confuse the AI ​​when identifying the sound. According to the research team, the following can also help to make password identification more difficult for the AI ​​and to protect itself from such a password theft:

Use random passwords: contain special characters etc. that have to be entered in a more complex way

Change the typing style: write with ten fingers if possible

Forego entering passwords and have them completed by password managers using biometric verification

From the researchers’ point of view, the fact that AI could be able to steal passwords using keystrokes makes it necessary to deal with security measures. In addition to the user-related tips, they also include the technical level and suggest automatic suppression or removal of keystrokes during video calls.