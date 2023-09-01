The world of anime has currently expanded satisfactorily, with products that are becoming the new standards, leaving behind classics like Dragon Ball, Saint Seiya and more. Among the best known is demon slayera series that with each manga and movie makes it place itself in the heart of beginners in the medium.

With this in mind, there are people who have wondered what some of his characters would look like in real life, and that has happened with Zenitsu Agatsumathis through artificial intelligence used by anime fans.

Here the result:

It stipulates one more creation of artificial intelligence, which is becoming more constant little by little, but also a concern for people who dedicate themselves or want to become an artist, because we can reach a point where you only have to pay for giving a description and let the software do the rest. But for now, those years are not present.

remember you can see demon slayer in Crunchyroll or Netflix.

Via: wow fan

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly the AI ​​are already dominating us, because there are even musical compositions from scratch with these, you just have to tell them in what musical key and that’s it.